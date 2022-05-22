Muttaqi, US special envoys agree to continue engagement over key issues

(Last Updated On: May 22, 2022)

Amir Khan Muttaqi, the acting minister of foreign affairs, held a telephone conversation with Thomas West, the US Special Representative for Afghanistan, and Rina Amiri, the US Special Representative for Afghan Women, on Saturday where they discussed issues around recent US developments regarding the financial sector, in particular the banking sector.

According to Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), they also discussed political and humanitarian issues.

Muttaqi told the US envoys there had been progress in Afghanistan’s financial sector, which was a positive step. He also said the IEA had made numerous achievements in a number of areas.

“Security has been established, Daesh has been suppressed and no one has been allowed to use Afghan territory against others,” Muttaqi said.

He also said that despite challenges, the banking system in the country is now active, the Afghani currency has retained its value, the government has been able to pay salaries to its 500,000 former employees and tens of thousands of new employees without discrimination, and the new budget has been approved.

West in turn tweeted after their discussion that he “spoke with Taliban’s (IEA) Amir Khan Muttaqi this morning. Conveyed unified international opposition to ongoing and expanding restrictions on women and girls’ rights and role in society.

“Girls must be back in school, women free to move and work without restrictions for progress to normalized relations.

“Also discussed economic stabilization to support Afghan people, concerns about terrorist attacks on civilians, and recent dissolution of important institutions,” he said.

“Dialogue will continue in support of Afghan people and our national interests,” West said.

Rina Amiri, meanwhile, shared her concerns and views on women’s education, their right to work and called on the IEA to work on improving the situation for women.

On the other hand, Muttaqi said that Afghan women work in the fields of education, health, passports and other areas.

He said: “A decree has been issued regarding the hijab and Afghan women have no problem with it, another decree on banning drugs has also been issued and implemented.”

Both sides agreed to continue interacting in a bid to resolve key issues.

Norwegian Ambassador to Kabul Ole Lindeman also spoke with Muttaqi and discussed the current situation in Afghanistan and developments in humanitarian, health and economic spheres.

According to the foreign ministry, during the meeting the Norwegian ambassador said security in Afghanistan was in the interest of the whole world, adding that bilateral relations between Afghanistan and Norway would play a crucial role in addressing challenges.

Highlighting the favorable security situation in Afghanistan, Muttaqi said that now the door is open for the world to support Afghanistan.

Muttaqi called on all to monitor the situation in Afghanistan closely, and “not judge the new rulers based on propaganda by media and opposition, and assess facts themselves.”