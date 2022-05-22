Latest News
One wounded in Kabul explosion
Kabul police confirm an explosive device was detonated on Sunday afternoon in front of the Istiqlal Hotel in PD15.
The explosion happened outside the hotel where a commemoration ceremony was being held to mark the sixth death anniversary of Mullah Akhtar Mohammad Mansour, the former leader of the IEA.
Khalid Zadran the police spokesman said that based on initial reports at least one person was wounded in the blast.
Security forces have reached the area and an investigation is underway, Zadran added.
Latest News
West should change it’s view of Afghanistan: IEA defense chief
The West should change the way it looks at Afghanistan, acting defense minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), Mohammad Yaqub Mujahid, said on Sunday.
“Whether it is US or Europe or other countries, they should change the mindset they had for 20 years about Afghanistan. They should look at Afghanistan differently,” Mujahid said at a ceremony to mark the sixth death anniversary of Mullah Akhtar Mansoor, the late leader of the IEA.
Amir Khan Muttaqi, the acting foreign minister, said at the same event that they would face the same fate as former president Ashraf Ghani if they fulfill foreigners’ demands.
Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi meanwhile assured the people that the IEA will prevent injustice in Afghanistan.
“We consider it our Islamic obligation. We will stop anyone who oppresses people anywhere in Afghanistan,” Hanafi said.
Mullah Akhtar Mansoor headed the IEA for almost a year before he was killed in a US drone strike in Baluchistan, Pakistan on 21 May 2016.
Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar said that the IEA had advanced significantly in its armed struggle under the leadership of Mansoor.
Deputy Foreign Minister Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, however, warned that governments opposed by the public will not last long.
“Women have not been granted their Sharia rights. A widow still cannot choose her husband. A girl cannot choose her husband. Everyone will laugh if a woman demands her inheritance rights,” Stanikzai said.
He said that girls have not been granted their right to education.
“Education exists in Afghanistan, but not how it should be. Grant them their rights. Where can women learn Islam and Sharia. They learn in Madrasas and schools,” Stanikzai said.
Latest News
Muttaqi, US special envoys agree to continue engagement over key issues
Amir Khan Muttaqi, the acting minister of foreign affairs, held a telephone conversation with Thomas West, the US Special Representative for Afghanistan, and Rina Amiri, the US Special Representative for Afghan Women, on Saturday where they discussed issues around recent US developments regarding the financial sector, in particular the banking sector.
According to Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), they also discussed political and humanitarian issues.
Muttaqi told the US envoys there had been progress in Afghanistan’s financial sector, which was a positive step. He also said the IEA had made numerous achievements in a number of areas.
“Security has been established, Daesh has been suppressed and no one has been allowed to use Afghan territory against others,” Muttaqi said.
He also said that despite challenges, the banking system in the country is now active, the Afghani currency has retained its value, the government has been able to pay salaries to its 500,000 former employees and tens of thousands of new employees without discrimination, and the new budget has been approved.
West in turn tweeted after their discussion that he “spoke with Taliban’s (IEA) Amir Khan Muttaqi this morning. Conveyed unified international opposition to ongoing and expanding restrictions on women and girls’ rights and role in society.
“Girls must be back in school, women free to move and work without restrictions for progress to normalized relations.
“Also discussed economic stabilization to support Afghan people, concerns about terrorist attacks on civilians, and recent dissolution of important institutions,” he said.
“Dialogue will continue in support of Afghan people and our national interests,” West said.
Rina Amiri, meanwhile, shared her concerns and views on women’s education, their right to work and called on the IEA to work on improving the situation for women.
On the other hand, Muttaqi said that Afghan women work in the fields of education, health, passports and other areas.
He said: “A decree has been issued regarding the hijab and Afghan women have no problem with it, another decree on banning drugs has also been issued and implemented.”
Both sides agreed to continue interacting in a bid to resolve key issues.
Norwegian Ambassador to Kabul Ole Lindeman also spoke with Muttaqi and discussed the current situation in Afghanistan and developments in humanitarian, health and economic spheres.
According to the foreign ministry, during the meeting the Norwegian ambassador said security in Afghanistan was in the interest of the whole world, adding that bilateral relations between Afghanistan and Norway would play a crucial role in addressing challenges.
Highlighting the favorable security situation in Afghanistan, Muttaqi said that now the door is open for the world to support Afghanistan.
Muttaqi called on all to monitor the situation in Afghanistan closely, and “not judge the new rulers based on propaganda by media and opposition, and assess facts themselves.”
Latest News
EA reassures returning Afghan politicians and military figures of their security
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) new Commission for Contact With Afghan Personalities living in exile was officially launched in Kabul on Saturday and a 15-article work plan was read out.
The head of the IEA’s new commission, Shahabuddin Delawar, said the commission was to facilitate the return to Afghanistan of exiled political and military “personalities.”
On Saturday, he said all returning personalities would enjoy full security.
The commission’s work plan has fifteen clauses, the critical ones being that the property and lives of the politicians who return to the country will be safe.
“It is the obligation of the Islamic Emirate to protect their dignity, their property and their lives and to meet their legitimate demands, and the commission will serve them,” said Delawar.
“So this is what we want from our compatriots, Everyone who returns to, Afghanistan is your home.”
Delawar said that many figures, from many countries including Turkey, Iran and Tajikistan, have contacted the commission about returning.
Regarding contact with former president Ashraf Ghani, Delawar said that there was no need to talk to him.
“No negotiations have taken place with Ashraf Ghani or anyone else, and there is no need for negotiations anymore. Security is maintained all over the country, national sovereignty has been restored, and peace is inter-Afghan, but the system must be strengthened,” he said.
Meanwhile, Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said that the establishment of the commission is the best reference and center for those inside or outside the country.
He also said that Abdullah Abdullah, who is currently living outside the country, will return home. On reported restrictions around former president Hamid Karzai being allowed to travel, Muttaqi said he was not aware of any such decision.
West should change it’s view of Afghanistan: IEA defense chief
Polio vaccine campaign to be rolled out in western provinces
One wounded in Kabul explosion
Muttaqi, US special envoys agree to continue engagement over key issues
Australia ousts conservatives after nine years, Albanese to be PM
Zerbena: National budget delay discussed
Afghans using crypto to ‘safeguard’ their savings
Rashid Khan becomes joint-fastest spinner to reach 100 wickets in IPL
Tahawol: Issue of IEA’s recognition discussed
Beijing-Nangarhar Construction to build industrial park in Kabul
Tahawol: US foreign policy toward Afghanistan discussed
Interview: US envoy for Afghanistan speaks about IEA’s recognition and US policy
Interview – Karim Khurram discusses the collapse of the Republic and rise of IEA
Zerbena: Challenges in construction sector discussed
Saar: Calls for reopening of girls’ schools discussed
Trending
-
World5 days ago
Russia, Ukraine peace talks stall amid mutual recriminations
-
Latest News4 days ago
SIGAR finds single key factor to ANDSF collapse was withdrawal of US troops
-
Business4 days ago
IEA urge Afghan businessmen, investors abroad to return home
-
World4 days ago
Finland, Sweden submit application to join NATO
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN’s special rapporteur in Afghanistan to assess human rights situation
-
Latest News3 days ago
Exiled Afghan politicians form council, call for talks with IEA
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA confirms mediation talks between Pakistan govt and TTP held in Kabul
-
Latest News4 days ago
U.S. takes control of Afghan embassy and consulates