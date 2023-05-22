Education minister meets with Pakistani envoy to Kabul

(Last Updated On: May 22, 2023)

Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) foreign minister, said on Monday that the IEA is committed to the 1351 (1973) water treaty with Iran but that Tehran must adjust its expectations considering the drought in the country and the region.

Speaking at an event in Kabul, Muttaqi said “the drought in Afghanistan and the region should not be overlooked”.

His comments come amid growing anger in Iran over what it says is the IEA’s failure to abide by the treaty and supply the country with sufficient water.

Muttaqi however referred to a recent International Rescue Organization (IRC) report which stated Afghanistan is the third most vulnerable country to climate change in the world, and the most damaging effect of climate change has been on the country’s water resources.

“We also expect the officials of Iran to adjust their expectations with the 1351 treaty, and the criteria for judgment and comments should be based on the provisions contained in the treaty,” Muttaqi said.

Addressing the people of Sistan, Balochistan, in Iran, Muttaqi said: “Dear brothers of Sistan, Balochistan, believe that our hearts have sympathy for you as much as it has for the people of Nimroz, Farah and Helmand, and we consider your pain as our pain.”

He added that “it can be seen that there is no water in the Kamal Khan dam. You know that the distance from Kajaki Dam to Sistan Baluchistan is about 600 kilometers, and on the other hand, this desert route and lands are thirsty and without water, and if there is even little water, it will either be absorbed by the ground or evaporate.”

Muttaqi says that the Kajaki Dam, which was built a few decades ago, has unfortunately “reduced its storage capacity to less than half due to the effect of sediment and the lack of dredging.”

He says: “There is a serious need to consider these facts.”

Amir Khan Muttaqi asked Iran not to politicize the vital issue of water.

“It is better to solve such issues (water rights issues) through understanding and face-to-face talks instead of media noises,” Muttaqi said.

He also stated that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has taken steps to resolve problems in the past two years but that this issue is due to climate change.