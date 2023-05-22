Latest News
Education minister meets with Pakistani envoy to Kabul
The Islamic Emirate’s Minister of Higher Education Mawlavi Neda Mohammad Nadeem on Monday met with Pakistan’s ambassador to Afghanistan, Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani and emphasized the need for both countries to respect each other and to foster stronger ties.
The ministry tweeted that the meeting took place in Kabul and that Nadeem reiterated the importance of Afghan culture to be respected.
“Afghans live in a traditional society, the Islamic Emirate does not allow anyone to criticize the culture and ideas of Afghans and is committed to this goal in implementing Islamic affairs,” said Nadeem.
At the meeting, Nadeem spoke of the “cruelty and tyranny of the past governments and their international partners” and said the false defenders of human rights ignored their cruelty and crimes and now they are trying to interfere in Afghanistan’s internal affairs under various pretexts.
Pakistan’s ambassador to Kabul also said that Afghanistan and Pakistan are two friendly countries with religious, and cultural commonalities.
“Considering common issues, we are more ready than others to cooperate with Afghanistan,” said Nizamani.
In addition, Lotfullah Khairkhah, deputy minister of higher education, raised the issue of visas for Afghan students in Pakistan, and also urged Pakistan to help train professors at teaching hospitals and academic staff at educational institutions.
IEA’s Muttaqi urges Iran to ‘adjust their expectations’ over water rights
Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) foreign minister, said on Monday that the IEA is committed to the 1351 (1973) water treaty with Iran but that Tehran must adjust its expectations considering the drought in the country and the region.
Speaking at an event in Kabul, Muttaqi said “the drought in Afghanistan and the region should not be overlooked”.
His comments come amid growing anger in Iran over what it says is the IEA’s failure to abide by the treaty and supply the country with sufficient water.
Muttaqi however referred to a recent International Rescue Organization (IRC) report which stated Afghanistan is the third most vulnerable country to climate change in the world, and the most damaging effect of climate change has been on the country’s water resources.
“We also expect the officials of Iran to adjust their expectations with the 1351 treaty, and the criteria for judgment and comments should be based on the provisions contained in the treaty,” Muttaqi said.
Addressing the people of Sistan, Balochistan, in Iran, Muttaqi said: “Dear brothers of Sistan, Balochistan, believe that our hearts have sympathy for you as much as it has for the people of Nimroz, Farah and Helmand, and we consider your pain as our pain.”
He added that “it can be seen that there is no water in the Kamal Khan dam. You know that the distance from Kajaki Dam to Sistan Baluchistan is about 600 kilometers, and on the other hand, this desert route and lands are thirsty and without water, and if there is even little water, it will either be absorbed by the ground or evaporate.”
Muttaqi says that the Kajaki Dam, which was built a few decades ago, has unfortunately “reduced its storage capacity to less than half due to the effect of sediment and the lack of dredging.”
He says: “There is a serious need to consider these facts.”
Amir Khan Muttaqi asked Iran not to politicize the vital issue of water.
“It is better to solve such issues (water rights issues) through understanding and face-to-face talks instead of media noises,” Muttaqi said.
He also stated that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has taken steps to resolve problems in the past two years but that this issue is due to climate change.
2.4 million people are living with disabilities in Afghanistan: OCHA
Persons with disabilities are disproportionately affected by the current humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, said United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Afghanistan.
OCHA said in a statement that in 2023, 2.4 million people are living with disabilities in Afghanistan. Aid agencies plan to assist two million of these, it said. According to OCHA, to support people with disabilities, urgent funding is required.
Last month, the United Nations Organization for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warned about the chance of famine in Afghanistan.
OCHA has stated that while financial resources are drying up, there is a possibility that Afghanistan will face the threat of famine that it has not faced in the last 25 years.
The agency said that if the requested aid is not provided, Afghanistan will go towards another disaster.
According to OCHA, currently nearly 20 million people in Afghanistan are facing hunger and about 6 million Afghans are one step away from famine. At the same time, this agency added that by the end of this year, only $250 million have been collected from the requested $4.6 billion for the implementation of the humanitarian aid plan in Afghanistan.
India delivers more assistance to Habibia High School in Kabul
Indian Embassy said on Sunday it recently supplied assistance to the primary school students of Habibia High School in Kabul.
The assistance included 500 units of winter clothing and more than 5,000 units of stationery kits (containing items like pen, pencils, eraser, sharpeners, white boards and markers, a press note said.
India has been associated with the Habibia High School in Kabul since 2002. The school was founded in 1903 by Amir Habibullah Khan. The 100-room school was extensively damaged during the 1990s. India took up the task of rebuilding the school in September 2003 and committed over $5 million for the restoration.
The then Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai and Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had jointly inaugurated the rehabilitated Habibia High School on 28 August 2005.
In 2016, Indian government decided to grant financial assistance of $1 million to Habibia High School in Kabul over a period of 10 years. The funds were allocated for the immediate civil repairs, replacement of electricity transformers and related works, modernisation programme, teachers training, upgradation of school laboratories and equipment, and annual routine maintenance.
Last year, Indian Technical Team visited Kabul and oversaw the Indian projects, including Habibia High School. During the team’s interaction with the school authorities, they were requested for assistance items. Based on the request and the requirements, India recently sent the winter-clothing and stationery item kits for the students of the Habibia High School.
Till date, India has supplied 40,000 tons of wheat assistance, 85 tons of medical assistance and 28 tons of disaster aid relief material. India has also partnered with UNODC in Afghanistan to provide humanitarian assistance for the welfare of the Afghan drug user population, especially females. Under this partnership, India has supplied 1,100 units of female hygiene kits and blankets to UNODC, Kabul. These items will be used by UNODC in their female drug rehabilitation camps across Afghanistan.
