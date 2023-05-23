AWCC opens its first customer services center in Panjshir

(Last Updated On: May 23, 2023)

Afghan Wireless Communications Company (AWCC) has officially opened its first customer services center in Panjshir province.

The modern sales and services center boasts modern equipment and facilities and is now in Panjshir’s Rukha district.

The head of AWCC’s central zone said at the opening ceremony that AWCC customers can now visit the center to resolve phone and internet problems.

“We try our best to provide telecommunication services wherever people need it, we take care of those points and provide standard telecommunication services to the noble people of Panjshir,” said Suleiman Khorram, AWCC’s director for the central zone.

“We request the respected Afghan Wireless company to provide these services across Panjshir province,” said Mirza Jan Muslim, head of Afghanistan Telecom Regulatory Authority (ATRA) for Panjshir.

The head of Panjshir Telecommunication and Information Technology, Abdul Hamid Noori, also called for AWCC to expand its services across the province.

“We are ready for any cooperation with Afghan Wireless Company. We would like to thank the respected Afghan Wireless Company for starting 4G activities in Panjshir province for the first time, and today they took the first step in the sales center, which was very important,” said Noori.

A number of residents also welcomed the company’s initiative.

“Before, when the Afghan Wireless Company was not here, we used to go to Kabul, where the expenses were very high, but now it has arrived in our own province, we are very happy,” said a resident.

Recently, AWCC also opened new sales and services centers in Parwan and Kapisa provinces.