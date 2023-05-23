Haqqani meets with Wang Yu, praises ‘realistic position’ of China

(Last Updated On: May 23, 2023)

Sirajuddin Haqqani, Interior Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said on Monday in a meeting that there won’t be an atmosphere of trust unless moral principles become the norm, and that having malicious intent for others is “bad politics”.

Haqqani made the remarks in a meeting with Chinese Ambassador Wang Yu in Kabul.

During the meeting, Wang said that China stands with Afghanistan and believes that the development of nations is only possible in a free and independent environment and Afghans are now currently on that path, according to a statement released by IEA’s Interior Ministry.

The envoy also said that China does not support the policies of sanctions, pressure and interference in other countries.

For his part, Haqqani praised the “realistic position” of China and said that justice is extremely important when it comes to International interaction.

He added that there won’t be an atmosphere of trust unless moral principles become the rules in this field, and that having malicious intent for others in mind and action are bad politics.

“We believe in good relations. The policy of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is that of interaction and understanding. We have good intentions and we expect the same from others,” Haqqani said.

During the meeting, both sides evaluated the results of the recent meeting of Afghanistan-Pakistan-China foreign ministers in Islamabad as positive and emphasized on the development of relations in different fields.