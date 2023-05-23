Latest News
Haqqani meets with Wang Yu, praises ‘realistic position’ of China
Sirajuddin Haqqani, Interior Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said on Monday in a meeting that there won’t be an atmosphere of trust unless moral principles become the norm, and that having malicious intent for others is “bad politics”.
Haqqani made the remarks in a meeting with Chinese Ambassador Wang Yu in Kabul.
During the meeting, Wang said that China stands with Afghanistan and believes that the development of nations is only possible in a free and independent environment and Afghans are now currently on that path, according to a statement released by IEA’s Interior Ministry.
The envoy also said that China does not support the policies of sanctions, pressure and interference in other countries.
For his part, Haqqani praised the “realistic position” of China and said that justice is extremely important when it comes to International interaction.
He added that there won’t be an atmosphere of trust unless moral principles become the rules in this field, and that having malicious intent for others in mind and action are bad politics.
“We believe in good relations. The policy of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is that of interaction and understanding. We have good intentions and we expect the same from others,” Haqqani said.
During the meeting, both sides evaluated the results of the recent meeting of Afghanistan-Pakistan-China foreign ministers in Islamabad as positive and emphasized on the development of relations in different fields.
Latest News
AWCC opens its first customer services center in Panjshir
Afghan Wireless Communications Company (AWCC) has officially opened its first customer services center in Panjshir province.
The modern sales and services center boasts modern equipment and facilities and is now in Panjshir’s Rukha district.
The head of AWCC’s central zone said at the opening ceremony that AWCC customers can now visit the center to resolve phone and internet problems.
“We try our best to provide telecommunication services wherever people need it, we take care of those points and provide standard telecommunication services to the noble people of Panjshir,” said Suleiman Khorram, AWCC’s director for the central zone.
“We request the respected Afghan Wireless company to provide these services across Panjshir province,” said Mirza Jan Muslim, head of Afghanistan Telecom Regulatory Authority (ATRA) for Panjshir.
The head of Panjshir Telecommunication and Information Technology, Abdul Hamid Noori, also called for AWCC to expand its services across the province.
“We are ready for any cooperation with Afghan Wireless Company. We would like to thank the respected Afghan Wireless Company for starting 4G activities in Panjshir province for the first time, and today they took the first step in the sales center, which was very important,” said Noori.
A number of residents also welcomed the company’s initiative.
“Before, when the Afghan Wireless Company was not here, we used to go to Kabul, where the expenses were very high, but now it has arrived in our own province, we are very happy,” said a resident.
Recently, AWCC also opened new sales and services centers in Parwan and Kapisa provinces.
Latest News
Education minister meets with Pakistani envoy to Kabul
The Islamic Emirate’s Minister of Higher Education Mawlavi Neda Mohammad Nadeem on Monday met with Pakistan’s ambassador to Afghanistan, Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani and emphasized the need for both countries to respect each other and to foster stronger ties.
The ministry tweeted that the meeting took place in Kabul and that Nadeem reiterated the importance of Afghan culture to be respected.
“Afghans live in a traditional society, the Islamic Emirate does not allow anyone to criticize the culture and ideas of Afghans and is committed to this goal in implementing Islamic affairs,” said Nadeem.
At the meeting, Nadeem spoke of the “cruelty and tyranny of the past governments and their international partners” and said the false defenders of human rights ignored their cruelty and crimes and now they are trying to interfere in Afghanistan’s internal affairs under various pretexts.
Pakistan’s ambassador to Kabul also said that Afghanistan and Pakistan are two friendly countries with religious, and cultural commonalities.
“Considering common issues, we are more ready than others to cooperate with Afghanistan,” said Nizamani.
In addition, Lotfullah Khairkhah, deputy minister of higher education, raised the issue of visas for Afghan students in Pakistan, and also urged Pakistan to help train professors at teaching hospitals and academic staff at educational institutions.
Latest News
IEA’s Muttaqi urges Iran to ‘adjust their expectations’ over water rights
Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) foreign minister, said on Monday that the IEA is committed to the 1351 (1973) water treaty with Iran but that Tehran must adjust its expectations considering the drought in the country and the region.
Speaking at an event in Kabul, Muttaqi said “the drought in Afghanistan and the region should not be overlooked”.
His comments come amid growing anger in Iran over what it says is the IEA’s failure to abide by the treaty and supply the country with sufficient water.
Muttaqi however referred to a recent International Rescue Organization (IRC) report which stated Afghanistan is the third most vulnerable country to climate change in the world, and the most damaging effect of climate change has been on the country’s water resources.
“We also expect the officials of Iran to adjust their expectations with the 1351 treaty, and the criteria for judgment and comments should be based on the provisions contained in the treaty,” Muttaqi said.
Addressing the people of Sistan, Balochistan, in Iran, Muttaqi said: “Dear brothers of Sistan, Balochistan, believe that our hearts have sympathy for you as much as it has for the people of Nimroz, Farah and Helmand, and we consider your pain as our pain.”
He added that “it can be seen that there is no water in the Kamal Khan dam. You know that the distance from Kajaki Dam to Sistan Baluchistan is about 600 kilometers, and on the other hand, this desert route and lands are thirsty and without water, and if there is even little water, it will either be absorbed by the ground or evaporate.”
Muttaqi says that the Kajaki Dam, which was built a few decades ago, has unfortunately “reduced its storage capacity to less than half due to the effect of sediment and the lack of dredging.”
He says: “There is a serious need to consider these facts.”
Amir Khan Muttaqi asked Iran not to politicize the vital issue of water.
“It is better to solve such issues (water rights issues) through understanding and face-to-face talks instead of media noises,” Muttaqi said.
He also stated that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has taken steps to resolve problems in the past two years but that this issue is due to climate change.
Dhoni mania as IPL heads into tense final week
Truck crashes near White House, driver detained
Haqqani meets with Wang Yu, praises ‘realistic position’ of China
AWCC opens its first customer services center in Panjshir
Tahawol: Tensions over Iran’s water rights discussed
Iran seizes oil tanker heading for US
At least three dead, many wounded in Pakistan explosion
Mexico bus plunges off cliff, at least 18 die
Sudan war rages despite truce pledges
Pakistan militant attack kills three troops, officials say
Tahawol: Tensions over Iran’s water rights discussed
Saar: IEA’s call for Afghanistan’s seat at UN discussed
Tahawol: World’s concerns over situation in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Iran’s deputy chief of army visits Kabul discussed
Tahawol: China’s role in ensuring stability in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Sport5 days ago
Sports fans in for a treat, as ATN secures rights to 4 key cricket tournaments
-
Latest News5 days ago
Torkham officials seize over 450 kgs of explosive material hidden in cargo
-
Sport5 days ago
Local mountaineer becomes first Afghan to summit Mount Everest
-
Sport3 days ago
Hetmyer, Jaiswal dump Curran’s Punjab out of IPL
-
Business4 days ago
250 tons of crude oil extracted daily from Qashqari wells in Sar-e-Pul
-
Sport5 days ago
FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup logo and branding in Los Angeles
-
Latest News3 days ago
Iran: IEA should ensure water rights within one month
-
Latest News4 days ago
Ukraine could be abandoned by US like Afghanistan: Lavrov