Education ministry calls for suggestions from clerics to improve curriculums

(Last Updated On: November 13, 2022)

The Ministry of Higher Education says it welcomes any suggestions by religious scholars in the country to improve the educational policy in the country, but adds that scholars who criticize the education system should present their suggestions in person and not via social media platforms.

Speaking at a consultative conference with clerics on Saturday in Kabul, Nada Mohammad Nadeem, the minister of higher education, asked the scholars to be supportive, especially in developing the teaching system at the country’s universities.

“Sharing the problems through media is not a good way, if anyone has any comment over the government or specifically about the Ministry of Higher Education, they should share it with the ministry itself in person not via [social] media like Facebook,” said Nadeem.

Nadeem emphasized that they want a professional and committed generation to graduate from the country’s universities.

However, the deputy minister of higher education Lotfullah Khairkhaw said that in order to have a developed country, they need the country’s education system to be equal to international standards.

On the other hand, a number of religious scholars stated that modern sciences should be taught in the country’s madrassas, and want the cooperation of the Ministry of Higher Education.

This is the first consultative meeting of the Ministry of Higher Education with religious scholars after the Islamic Emirate’s takeover. All participants agreed that both modern sciences and religious studies should be taught at educational institutions in the country.