Education ministry calls for suggestions from clerics to improve curriculums
The Ministry of Higher Education says it welcomes any suggestions by religious scholars in the country to improve the educational policy in the country, but adds that scholars who criticize the education system should present their suggestions in person and not via social media platforms.
Speaking at a consultative conference with clerics on Saturday in Kabul, Nada Mohammad Nadeem, the minister of higher education, asked the scholars to be supportive, especially in developing the teaching system at the country’s universities.
“Sharing the problems through media is not a good way, if anyone has any comment over the government or specifically about the Ministry of Higher Education, they should share it with the ministry itself in person not via [social] media like Facebook,” said Nadeem.
Nadeem emphasized that they want a professional and committed generation to graduate from the country’s universities.
However, the deputy minister of higher education Lotfullah Khairkhaw said that in order to have a developed country, they need the country’s education system to be equal to international standards.
On the other hand, a number of religious scholars stated that modern sciences should be taught in the country’s madrassas, and want the cooperation of the Ministry of Higher Education.
This is the first consultative meeting of the Ministry of Higher Education with religious scholars after the Islamic Emirate’s takeover. All participants agreed that both modern sciences and religious studies should be taught at educational institutions in the country.
Uzbekistan president voices concern over Afghanistan situation
Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Friday expressed concern over the situation in Afghanistan, and called for regular dialogue between regional countries to address the issue.
Speaking at the 9th summit of Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, he voiced concern over the deteriorating security situation in the world, pointing out that Uzbekistan neighbors one of the most conflict-torn countries in the world — Afghanistan.
“Of course, we are all seriously concerned about the situation in neighboring Afghanistan today. … We advocate for a regular dialogue between the foreign ministers of the organization’s member countries in order to develop common approaches to the Afghan issue,” he stressed.
Meanwhile, Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, former president of Turkmenistan said Turkic states should move to address the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.
The OTS is an interstate bloc, established with the aim of expanding cooperation between Turkish-speaking countries in the fields of politics, economics, science, education, transport, and tourism.
The members of the organization are Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, and Uzbekistan. Hungary and Turkmenistan have observer status in the organization.
UN General Assembly adopts resolution accusing IEA of human rights violations
The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution Thursday accusing the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) of violating the human rights of Afghan women and girls, failing to establish a representative government, and plunging the country into “dire economic, humanitarian and social conditions.”
The resolution also pointed to persistent violence in the country since the IEA takeover 15 months ago and the presence of terrorist groups such as al-Qaeda and the Islamic State (Daesh) and their affiliates as well as the presence of “foreign terrorist fighters.”
A vote was requested and it was adopted 116-0, with 10 countries abstaining — Russia, China, Belarus, Burundi, North Korea, Ethiopia, Guinea, Nicaragua, Pakistan and Zimbabwe. Sixty-seven countries did not vote, Associated Press reported.
UNHCR warns of extreme hardship for forcibly displaced families this winter
Millions of people from Ukraine, Afghanistan and across the Middle East displaced by conflict or persecution could face a perilous winter as freezing temperatures add to the misery already induced by spiraling prices, the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and extreme weather linked to the climate crisis, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, warned Friday.
UNHCR spokesperson Olga Sarrado, said at a press briefing in Geneva that for many of the world’s forcibly displaced, this coming winter will be far more challenging than in recent years. Many displaced families will have no option but to choose between food and warmth as they struggle to heat their shelters, source warm clothing, and cook hot meals.
Across the Middle East, many displaced Syrians and Iraqis will have to contend with extreme cold and snowstorms once again while millions of Ukrainians uprooted from their homes by the current war are facing winter in displacement or are living in damaged homes or in buildings ill-suited to protect them from the biting cold.
Sarrado said that in Afghanistan, where winter temperatures can easily plunge to -25 degrees Celsius across parts of the country, many displaced and conflict-affected families will be left exposed to the elements.
This comes amid a steep economic decline, and only months after June’s earthquake in south-eastern Paktika and Khost provinces, in which thousands of people experienced devastating loss and damage to their homes.
She said amid an ongoing effort to contain a humanitarian catastrophe, flash flooding and drought also continue to wreak havoc on lives, property and livelihoods, while some regions of Afghanistan continue to report new displacement.
Despite worsening humanitarian needs, the funding outlook for life-saving aid programmes and assistance remains bleak, Sarrado said adding that owing to funding shortfalls, UNHCR has recently been forced to scale back essential programmes in several countries.
UNHCR has launched a global winter fundraising campaign to help forcibly displaced families in the above-mentioned operations meet their most urgent needs during the coldest months of the year, she said.
Funding will help provide those uprooted with warm winter clothing, thermal blankets, home repairs, solar panels and lamps, gas cylinders and cash assistance to cover other essential winter needs, including heating.
