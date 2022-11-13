Latest News
57,000 illegal Afghans deported from Turkey
The Ministry of Interior of Turkey has said since the beginning of this year, it has deported more than 57,000 Afghan citizens who entered the country “illegally”.
Anadolu Agency reported that on Saturday Turkish government officials reported 57,174 Afghan citizens have been returned to their country this year.
Based on this news, the Turkish government has deported a total of 101,574 illegal immigrants of different nationalities during this period.
Similarly, the Ministry of Interior of Turkey says that since 2016, they have prevented over 2.7 million foreign citizens from entering Turkey illegally.
After the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) took control of the country, thousands of Afghan citizens have tried to reach Turkey through various routes, including Iran.
While Turkey is one of the key routes Afghans use to get to Europe, many also migrate to the country in search of work.
Latest News
Muttaqi describes reopening of OIC’s office in Kabul as ‘diplomatic success’
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has welcomed the reopening of the office of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Afghanistan and says it’s a political success for the IEA.
At a meeting with the OIC delegation in Kabul on Saturday, Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said with the reopening of the office, it is hoped that the political, economic and humanitarian cooperation of Islamic countries with Afghanistan will be further strengthened.
“The reopening of this office is really a political success; diplomatic success and its improvement; we hope through this organization humanitarian aid reaches the needy people, and that the assistance of Islamic countries will be managed via it,” said Muttaqi.
Muttaqi called on Islamic countries to invest in Afghanistan, assuring them of good security at all embassies and political offices in the country.
“It’s a good opportunity now in Afghanistan that the Islamic countries should invest in this country or via transit of Afghanistan, they can trade here and Afghanistan is a good center for the region in terms of transit,” he added.
The OIC’s special representative for Afghanistan Tariq Ali Bakheet meanwhile called the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan dire and appealed to the international community, especially the Islamic countries, to support and cooperate with Afghanistan.
“The reopening of this office was necessary for the strengthening of economic and humanitarian cooperation in Afghanistan from the member countries. The Organization of Islamic Cooperation is pleased to help Afghanistan in the health, social development, educational and humanitarian sectors,” said Bakheet.
He emphasized that the people of Afghanistan are still in crisis and that Afghanistan needs help in all sectors.
“Political support of Afghanistan provides long-lasting security and stability; Afghanistan is in a crisis and requires the support and cooperation of all sectors. For this purpose, we created a fund to help Afghanistan,” he added.
In addition, the establishment of the International Islamic University in Afghanistan by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the restarting of the process of selecting Kabul as the cultural capital of Islamic countries for 2024 were discussed.
The OIC had announced in 2019 that Kabul has been chosen as the cultural capital of Islamic countries for 2024.
The OIC’s office was officially reopened in Kabul fourteen months after the establishment of the Islamic Emirate with the financial support of Saudi Arabia.
Latest News
Education ministry calls for suggestions from clerics to improve curriculums
The Ministry of Higher Education says it welcomes any suggestions by religious scholars in the country to improve the educational policy in the country, but adds that scholars who criticize the education system should present their suggestions in person and not via social media platforms.
Speaking at a consultative conference with clerics on Saturday in Kabul, Nada Mohammad Nadeem, the minister of higher education, asked the scholars to be supportive, especially in developing the teaching system at the country’s universities.
“Sharing the problems through media is not a good way, if anyone has any comment over the government or specifically about the Ministry of Higher Education, they should share it with the ministry itself in person not via [social] media like Facebook,” said Nadeem.
Nadeem emphasized that they want a professional and committed generation to graduate from the country’s universities.
However, the deputy minister of higher education Lotfullah Khairkhaw said that in order to have a developed country, they need the country’s education system to be equal to international standards.
On the other hand, a number of religious scholars stated that modern sciences should be taught in the country’s madrassas, and want the cooperation of the Ministry of Higher Education.
This is the first consultative meeting of the Ministry of Higher Education with religious scholars after the Islamic Emirate’s takeover. All participants agreed that both modern sciences and religious studies should be taught at educational institutions in the country.
Latest News
Uzbekistan president voices concern over Afghanistan situation
Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Friday expressed concern over the situation in Afghanistan, and called for regular dialogue between regional countries to address the issue.
Speaking at the 9th summit of Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, he voiced concern over the deteriorating security situation in the world, pointing out that Uzbekistan neighbors one of the most conflict-torn countries in the world — Afghanistan.
“Of course, we are all seriously concerned about the situation in neighboring Afghanistan today. … We advocate for a regular dialogue between the foreign ministers of the organization’s member countries in order to develop common approaches to the Afghan issue,” he stressed.
Meanwhile, Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, former president of Turkmenistan said Turkic states should move to address the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.
The OTS is an interstate bloc, established with the aim of expanding cooperation between Turkish-speaking countries in the fields of politics, economics, science, education, transport, and tourism.
The members of the organization are Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, and Uzbekistan. Hungary and Turkmenistan have observer status in the organization.
