Effort underway to expand investment in agriculture sector: officials

(Last Updated On: February 10, 2023)

The Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL) said on Friday efforts are underway to develop investment in the agriculture sector.

According to the officials, the investment capacity in the agriculture sector in Afghanistan is more and they are trying to encourage the private sector to invest in different sectors of agriculture and livestock next year.

The officials have stated they would provide new incentive packages in the agriculture, horticulture and livestock sectors.

Misbahuddin Mustain, the spokesman of MAIL, said that efforts had been made to provide better facilities to the farmers.

The private sector members, however, have also asked the ministry to increase their cooperation in agricultural activities for the private sector so that interest to invest in this sector increase.

“Our agriculture is still organic and we have a good market outside of Afghanistan, however, many incentive and support programs are adopted by the Ministry of Agriculture, which will have a good effect on the agriculture sector, farmers and the economy of Afghanistan,” said Sakhi Ahmad Payman, a member of the private sector.

“Our suggestion to the Islamic Emirate is that they should encourage farmers in every sector of horticulture,” said Mirwais Hajizada, another member of the private sector.

According to experts meanwhile, if the investments in the agriculture sector in the country increase, the economic growth of Afghanistan will be faster and the unemployment rate among the country’s citizens will decrease.