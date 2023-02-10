Work on Kabul New City project ongoing: Minister

(Last Updated On: February 10, 2023)

The Minister of Urban Development and Housing says that work on Kabul New City project is underway, and with the implementation of this project, the housing needs of Kabul residents will be fulfilled.

Hamdullah Nemani, in an exclusive interview with Ariana News, said that the government is distributing land in Peroozi Township.

“During the Republic, the Kabul New City project was in words, but now it is in action. We are practically working there… There are two projects there, one of which is Peroozi Township, which is owned by the government. We have started work there. If someone approaches us, we will give him land there immediately,” Nemani said.

The minister also emphasized that the obstacles that prevented the implementation of projects in the past have been removed. Regarding the issue of Shirpur lands in Kabul, he explained that the former government has solved this problem.

“At that time, this problem was solved. The government set a price for the lands that were usurped. It had set a high price in the beginning, but reduced it later. Money has been collected from some people and from others it is collected in installments. Work is ongoing with the municipality. The remaining money will be paid and title deed will be collected,” Nemani said.

The minister also said that they have plans for the implementation of improvement and standardization projects in big cities, including Qatar Township in Khushal Khan and Nila Bagh.

He also said that the Chinese housing scheme Kabul will begin early next year.