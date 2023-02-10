Latest News
Work on Kabul New City project ongoing: Minister
The Minister of Urban Development and Housing says that work on Kabul New City project is underway, and with the implementation of this project, the housing needs of Kabul residents will be fulfilled.
Hamdullah Nemani, in an exclusive interview with Ariana News, said that the government is distributing land in Peroozi Township.
“During the Republic, the Kabul New City project was in words, but now it is in action. We are practically working there… There are two projects there, one of which is Peroozi Township, which is owned by the government. We have started work there. If someone approaches us, we will give him land there immediately,” Nemani said.
The minister also emphasized that the obstacles that prevented the implementation of projects in the past have been removed. Regarding the issue of Shirpur lands in Kabul, he explained that the former government has solved this problem.
“At that time, this problem was solved. The government set a price for the lands that were usurped. It had set a high price in the beginning, but reduced it later. Money has been collected from some people and from others it is collected in installments. Work is ongoing with the municipality. The remaining money will be paid and title deed will be collected,” Nemani said.
The minister also said that they have plans for the implementation of improvement and standardization projects in big cities, including Qatar Township in Khushal Khan and Nila Bagh.
He also said that the Chinese housing scheme Kabul will begin early next year.
Latest News
Effort underway to expand investment in agriculture sector: officials
The Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL) said on Friday efforts are underway to develop investment in the agriculture sector.
According to the officials, the investment capacity in the agriculture sector in Afghanistan is more and they are trying to encourage the private sector to invest in different sectors of agriculture and livestock next year.
The officials have stated they would provide new incentive packages in the agriculture, horticulture and livestock sectors.
Misbahuddin Mustain, the spokesman of MAIL, said that efforts had been made to provide better facilities to the farmers.
The private sector members, however, have also asked the ministry to increase their cooperation in agricultural activities for the private sector so that interest to invest in this sector increase.
“Our agriculture is still organic and we have a good market outside of Afghanistan, however, many incentive and support programs are adopted by the Ministry of Agriculture, which will have a good effect on the agriculture sector, farmers and the economy of Afghanistan,” said Sakhi Ahmad Payman, a member of the private sector.
“Our suggestion to the Islamic Emirate is that they should encourage farmers in every sector of horticulture,” said Mirwais Hajizada, another member of the private sector.
According to experts meanwhile, if the investments in the agriculture sector in the country increase, the economic growth of Afghanistan will be faster and the unemployment rate among the country’s citizens will decrease.
Latest News
IEA disaster management minister tells UNICEF to stay out of politics
Mullah Mohammad Abbas Akhund, the Minister of Disaster Management, said at a meeting with UNICEF’s head in Kabul that the UN agency must not politicize its work.
According to the ministry’s press office, Akhund met with Deputy Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan Fran Equiza and pointed out that the disaster management ministry was non-political and that UNICEF should stay away from politics and continue to serve the people of Afghanistan.
Referring to the problems of the residents of Wakhan district of Badakhshan, he said the ministry’s priority was to take care of the needy in the most remote parts of the country – those who do not have decent living conditions.
At the same time, Equiza said the agency is trying to serve the people of Afghanistan. He also gave an update on current programs being conducted by the organization in the country.
Latest News
More than 300 houbara bustards released from Afghan breeding facility
More than three hundred houbara bustards were released into the wild from a breeding facility in Farah province this week, officials confirmed.
The birds were bred in captivity at the Al-Gharrafa Foundation breeding facility, which is owned by Sheikh Ali Bin Abdullah Bin Thani Al-Thani, a member of the ruling family of Qatar.
According to the Department of Information and Culture of Farah, Sheikh Ali said during the release of the birds: “Houbara numbers have decreased significantly in Afghanistan and some other regions, and our goal is to multiply its generation in this province in our special camps.”
Hamed Safi, the head of the National Natural Heritage Protection Department, meanwhile called for more breeding facilities in the country.
According to him, these birds not only destroy harmful insects in the area, but they also attract other birds to the region.
On the other hand, Hafiz Aziz ul Rahman, head of the National Environmental Protection Department, said that while hunting is a hobby, the Islamic Emirate has banned the sport, with a few exceptions.
He said hunting animals and birds was now controlled and permits are issued to certain people, including nationals from some Arab countries.
Arabs had committed to establishing some social projects in return for hunting permits, he said.
The Farah breeding facility reportedly releases about 200 houbara into the wild each year.
Work on Kabul New City project ongoing: Minister
Effort underway to expand investment in agriculture sector: officials
IEA disaster management minister tells UNICEF to stay out of politics
SpaceX ignites giant Starship rocket in crucial pad test
Seoul lifts visa limits on short-term travelers from China
IEA thwarts sale of 9-year-old girl in Nangarhar province
Kabul, Islamabad agree to boost bilateral trade and transit
Nangarhar customs revenue increases by 30% this year: officials
Baradar tells officials to pay close attention to security of contractors
150 foreign investors received licenses since IEA takeover: officials
Tahawol: Moscow meeting on Afghanistan situation discussed
Saar: World’s humanitarian aid to Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: New rule for taking cash out of Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Role of regional countries in Afghan stability discussed
Tahawol: OIC’s call from international community discussed
Trending
-
World4 days ago
More than 500 people dead and thousands injured in major Turkey, Syria earthquake
-
World4 days ago
Turkey earthquake of magnitude 7.9 shakes central region, Syria
-
Sport4 days ago
ILT20 announces prize money pool for inaugural edition
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan announces aid for quake-hit Turkey and Syria
-
Regional3 days ago
Countries worldwide mobilize to help Turkey and Syria
-
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: Pakistan’s security concerns discussed
-
Sport4 days ago
Pakistan to play three T20Is against Afghanistan in Sharjah next month
-
Business4 days ago
IEA’s Ministry of Finance: The recent report of SIGAR is far from the truth