Efforts being made to develop transport sector: IEA

Officials of the Ministry of Transportation and Aviation say that they are trying to encourage the private sector to invest in the transport and aviation sector.

According to officials, efforts are underway to standardize the transportation sector in the country. They said there is potential for investment in this sector.

They also said that currently a good platform for investing in the transportation sector in the country has been provided.

“We are giving the private sector the opportunity to build terminals so that we can create a favorable working environment for the people,” said Imamuddin Ahmadi, the spokesman of the Ministry of Transportation and Aviation.

On the other hand, some members of the private sector have said that they have started the process of investing in the transportation sector in the country.

At the same time, economic experts believe that the expansion of standard investments in the field of ground and air transportation in the country can increase the income of this sector and provide work for thousands of citizens of the country.