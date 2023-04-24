Business
Efforts being made to develop transport sector: IEA
Officials of the Ministry of Transportation and Aviation say that they are trying to encourage the private sector to invest in the transport and aviation sector.
According to officials, efforts are underway to standardize the transportation sector in the country. They said there is potential for investment in this sector.
They also said that currently a good platform for investing in the transportation sector in the country has been provided.
“We are giving the private sector the opportunity to build terminals so that we can create a favorable working environment for the people,” said Imamuddin Ahmadi, the spokesman of the Ministry of Transportation and Aviation.
On the other hand, some members of the private sector have said that they have started the process of investing in the transportation sector in the country.
At the same time, economic experts believe that the expansion of standard investments in the field of ground and air transportation in the country can increase the income of this sector and provide work for thousands of citizens of the country.
IEA seeks to expand economic ties with Central Asian countries
Ministry of Industry and Commerce officials said on Wednesday they will increase efforts to expand economic relations with Central Asian countries in the coming year.
According to officials, Central Asian countries such as Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan are interested in expanding economic relations with Afghanistan.
Last week, Kazakhstan’s minister of trade visited Kabul and discussed the issue of expanding trade ties with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
“The two sides discussed increasing the level of trade between the two countries to $3 billion, building transportation infrastructure, railways, regional connectivity and investing in Afghanistan’s mineral resources,” Abdulsalam Jawad, the spokesman of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, said.
Economic experts said that if Afghanistan can strengthen economic relations with Central Asian countries, it will have a positive effect on the economic situation of Afghanistan and the region.
“The more our economic relations with Central Asia expand, the more it will help Afghanistan’s economy and trade. Both Afghanistan and Central Asia will gain greatly. The Islamic Emirate should pay attention to this and if our relations with them expand, it will benefit Afghanistan,” Abdul Jabbar Safi, head of the Union of Industrialists, said.
Experts believe that Afghanistan can connect Central Asia to South Asia, and it plays an important role in expanding trade relations in the region.
“I think Afghanistan should start economic development from Central Asian countries, countries that have rich resources and will help Afghanistan’s economic system,” said Taj Mohammad Talash, an economic expert.
Officials of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce said that the expansion of cooperation in the fields of agriculture, mining, energy production and railway construction in Afghanistan will directly provide employment to thousands of citizens in the country.
Contracts for 18 mines in 7 provinces awarded to private companies: MoMP
The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum (MoMP) says contracts have been awarded to private companies for 18 small mines in seven provinces.
Ministry officials said that security at all mines in the country has been ensured and illegal mining has been stopped.
According to them, contracts with private companies will be signed transparently after tender processes are followed.
The ministry also stated once the extraction of these mines starts, hundreds of citizens will be provided with jobs directly and indirectly.
Shahabuddin Delawar, the minister of mines and petroleum, said he hopes that investments in the country’s mines will increase.
The participants meanwhile have said that the tendering process was conducted in a transparent manner and they are satisfied.
MoMP has also warned all the winning bidders to extract minerals in accordance with their contracts. The ministry warned that in the event of any breach of contract, the contracts will be terminated.
All contracts are valid for five years, the ministry said.
IEA unveils new development in Kabul
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, the economic deputy of the Ministry of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), says that major infrastructure projects will start soon.
Mullah Baradar, who spoke at the announcement of a new development, the Gulbahar Plaza project in Kabul on Sunday, said that with the rule of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, security has been ensured throughout the country and investment opportunities have become more favorable – with the plaza being one example.
Baradar said that the citizens of the country consider it their duty and responsibility to create facilities and facilitate work opportunities for the people.
He added that for the purpose of economic stability of the country, the Islamic Emirate will start the reconstruction of major roads, expansion of the railway network and other large infrastructure projects in the near future, which will turn Afghanistan into a connecting point between South and Central Asia – specifically with the establishment of railway networks.
Baradar assured national businessmen and foreign investors that they can safely invest in the country.
Gulbahar Plaza is a commercial and residential center and is being built by the private sector in the 9th district of Kabul city.
The center will include hundreds of shops and apartments and will cost an estimated $70 million. The project is expected to be completed in three years.
