Afghanistan exports up by 7% in first quarter of 2023: World Bank
Exports from Afghanistan increased by seven percent in the first quarter of 2023, the World Bank said in a new report released Tuesday.
Based on unofficial Afghanistan customs data, exports in the first quarter of 2023 reached US$ 0.5 billion, with a 7 percent growth compared to Q1-2022, the report said.
As food exports remain stable, the increase can be attributed primarily to coal (by 26 percent) and textiles by 28 percent.
During Q1-2023, Pakistan remained Afghanistan’s largest export market (accounting for 60 percent of total exports), followed by India (24 percent).
Exports to Pakistan are mainly food and coal, contributing around 72 percent of total exports in Q1–2023. Coal exports to Pakistan reached US$ 111.6 million in Q1-2023 (compared to US$ 476 million in 2022 and US$ 88 million in Q1-2022).
The report also said that during the first quarter of 2023, imports stood at $1.8 billion, reflecting 32 percent growth.
The trade deficit reached $1.3 billion in the first quarter of 2023, a 45 percent growth. However, the UN cash shipments for the period (US$ 560 million) cover only less than half of the merchandise trade deficit, the report said.
The inflationary pressures eased substantially from year-on-year, with inflation recorded at 3.5 percent in February.
The Afghani currency appreciated against all currencies. Between February 4 – April 18, 2023, the Afghani currency appreciated by 5.4 percent against the US dollar.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) continues to exert strong controls on the illegal export of foreign currency, strengthening the Afghani rate. At the same time, the United Nations make US dollars available in the market through cash shipments (US$ 560 million were shipped to Afghanistan in Q1 2023 against a cumulative – US$ 1.8 billion in 2022), the report said.
Efforts being made to develop transport sector: IEA
Officials of the Ministry of Transportation and Aviation say that they are trying to encourage the private sector to invest in the transport and aviation sector.
According to officials, efforts are underway to standardize the transportation sector in the country. They said there is potential for investment in this sector.
They also said that currently a good platform for investing in the transportation sector in the country has been provided.
“We are giving the private sector the opportunity to build terminals so that we can create a favorable working environment for the people,” said Imamuddin Ahmadi, the spokesman of the Ministry of Transportation and Aviation.
On the other hand, some members of the private sector have said that they have started the process of investing in the transportation sector in the country.
At the same time, economic experts believe that the expansion of standard investments in the field of ground and air transportation in the country can increase the income of this sector and provide work for thousands of citizens of the country.
IEA seeks to expand economic ties with Central Asian countries
Ministry of Industry and Commerce officials said on Wednesday they will increase efforts to expand economic relations with Central Asian countries in the coming year.
According to officials, Central Asian countries such as Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan are interested in expanding economic relations with Afghanistan.
Last week, Kazakhstan’s minister of trade visited Kabul and discussed the issue of expanding trade ties with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
“The two sides discussed increasing the level of trade between the two countries to $3 billion, building transportation infrastructure, railways, regional connectivity and investing in Afghanistan’s mineral resources,” Abdulsalam Jawad, the spokesman of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, said.
Economic experts said that if Afghanistan can strengthen economic relations with Central Asian countries, it will have a positive effect on the economic situation of Afghanistan and the region.
“The more our economic relations with Central Asia expand, the more it will help Afghanistan’s economy and trade. Both Afghanistan and Central Asia will gain greatly. The Islamic Emirate should pay attention to this and if our relations with them expand, it will benefit Afghanistan,” Abdul Jabbar Safi, head of the Union of Industrialists, said.
Experts believe that Afghanistan can connect Central Asia to South Asia, and it plays an important role in expanding trade relations in the region.
“I think Afghanistan should start economic development from Central Asian countries, countries that have rich resources and will help Afghanistan’s economic system,” said Taj Mohammad Talash, an economic expert.
Officials of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce said that the expansion of cooperation in the fields of agriculture, mining, energy production and railway construction in Afghanistan will directly provide employment to thousands of citizens in the country.
Contracts for 18 mines in 7 provinces awarded to private companies: MoMP
The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum (MoMP) says contracts have been awarded to private companies for 18 small mines in seven provinces.
Ministry officials said that security at all mines in the country has been ensured and illegal mining has been stopped.
According to them, contracts with private companies will be signed transparently after tender processes are followed.
The ministry also stated once the extraction of these mines starts, hundreds of citizens will be provided with jobs directly and indirectly.
Shahabuddin Delawar, the minister of mines and petroleum, said he hopes that investments in the country’s mines will increase.
The participants meanwhile have said that the tendering process was conducted in a transparent manner and they are satisfied.
MoMP has also warned all the winning bidders to extract minerals in accordance with their contracts. The ministry warned that in the event of any breach of contract, the contracts will be terminated.
All contracts are valid for five years, the ministry said.
