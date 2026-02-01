Sport
AFC Futsal Asian Cup: Afghanistan to face Iran in crucial Group D clash
For Afghanistan, this match represents more than just a battle for group leadership. It is an opportunity to test themselves against the continent’s elite.
Afghanistan head into today’s crucial Group D encounter against Iran at the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026 full of confidence after an impressive start to the tournament.
The Afghan side has been one of the standout performers of the group stage so far.
They opened their campaign with a convincing 3–0 victory over Saudi Arabia, delivering a disciplined and assured performance that immediately signaled their intent.
That momentum continued in their second match, where Afghanistan produced a dominant 7–0 win against Malaysia, showcasing attacking flair, sharp finishing, and defensive solidity.
With two wins from two matches, Afghanistan sit at the top of Group D and now face their toughest challenge yet in defending champions Iran.
Widely regarded as one of Asia’s futsal powerhouses, Iran bring vast experience, technical quality, and a strong tournament pedigree into today’s contest.
For Afghanistan, this match represents more than just a battle for group leadership. It is an opportunity to test themselves against the continent’s elite and underline the remarkable progress they have made on the Asian futsal stage.
A positive result would not only secure a strong position heading into the knockout rounds but also mark another historic milestone for Afghan futsal.
Iran, meanwhile, will be determined to assert their authority and remind the competition of their status as title contenders. Their clash with an in-form Afghan side promises to be a high-intensity contest featuring contrasting styles, tactical discipline, and plenty at stake.
ATN holds exclusive broadcast rights for Afghanistan, and fans across the country can watch the match live on Ariana Television. Follow Ariana News and Ariana Television’s social media pages for fixtures, updates and match times.
Sport
T20 World Cup 2026: Afghanistan national cricket team arrives in India
The Afghanistan national cricket team arrived in the Indian city of Bengaluru on Friday evening to compete in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.
Prior to the start of the tournament, the Afghan national cricket team will play two warm-up matches in Bengaluru on February 2 and 4, against Scotland and the West Indies, respectively.
Afghanistan will open their T20 World Cup campaign on February 9 in Chennai, where they are scheduled to face New Zealand.
Sport
Afghanistan roar into U19 World Cup 2026 semis after defeating Ireland
Afghanistan’s under-19 cricket team secured a place in the semi-finals of the 2026 U19 World Cup on Friday after a commanding 191-run victory over Ireland.
Batting first, Afghanistan posted a formidable total of 315 for 7 in their allotted 50 overs. The innings was led by a sensational century from Faisal Shinwari, who scored 163 runs, while Mahboob Khan supported with 89 runs.
In reply, Ireland struggled against Afghanistan’s bowling attack and were bowled out for 124 runs in the 41st over, falling well short of the target.
The Afghan bowlers dominated the innings, with Aqeel Khan and Aziz Khan each claiming 3 wickets, while Nusrat Nooristani and Rohullah Arab took one wicket apiece.
With the win, Afghanistan became the second team after Australia to qualify for the semi-finals of the ongoing tournament, reinforcing their status as one of the leading contenders for the title.
Sport
Afghanistan dominates Malaysia 7–0 in AFC Futsal Asian Cup
Afghanistan’s national futsal team delivered a commanding performance in the 2026 AFC Futsal Asian Cup, defeating Malaysia 7–0 in their second group-stage match.
The Lions of Khorasan took control early, scoring four goals in the first half. Sayed Hussain Mousavi, Farzad Mahmoodi, Sayed Mujtaba Hosseini, and Mohammad Moradi each found the net, giving Afghanistan a decisive lead heading into the break.
In the second half, the team continued their dominance. Reza Hosseinpour scored the fifth goal, followed by an extraordinary strike from goalkeeper Mohammad Javad Safari, who netted the sixth. Omid Qanbari completed the scoring with the seventh goal.
Malaysia was unable to respond throughout the match and failed to score.
Afghanistan had already started the tournament strongly, beating Saudi Arabia 3–0 in their opening match.
The Afghan team will now face Iran in their final group-stage match next Sunday.
The 2026 AFC Futsal Asian Cup is being held in Jakarta, Indonesia, featuring 16 teams competing for the title.
Live Coverage
Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) has secured exclusive live broadcasting rights for the tournament and will air every match live. Stay tuned by following Ariana News and Ariana TV on social media for schedules and updates.
