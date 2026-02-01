AFC Futsal Asian Cup: Afghanistan to face Iran in crucial Group D clash

Afghanistan head into today’s crucial Group D encounter against Iran at the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026 full of confidence after an impressive start to the tournament.

The Afghan side has been one of the standout performers of the group stage so far.

They opened their campaign with a convincing 3–0 victory over Saudi Arabia, delivering a disciplined and assured performance that immediately signaled their intent.

That momentum continued in their second match, where Afghanistan produced a dominant 7–0 win against Malaysia, showcasing attacking flair, sharp finishing, and defensive solidity.

With two wins from two matches, Afghanistan sit at the top of Group D and now face their toughest challenge yet in defending champions Iran.

Widely regarded as one of Asia’s futsal powerhouses, Iran bring vast experience, technical quality, and a strong tournament pedigree into today’s contest.

For Afghanistan, this match represents more than just a battle for group leadership. It is an opportunity to test themselves against the continent’s elite and underline the remarkable progress they have made on the Asian futsal stage.

A positive result would not only secure a strong position heading into the knockout rounds but also mark another historic milestone for Afghan futsal.

Iran, meanwhile, will be determined to assert their authority and remind the competition of their status as title contenders. Their clash with an in-form Afghan side promises to be a high-intensity contest featuring contrasting styles, tactical discipline, and plenty at stake.

ATN holds exclusive broadcast rights for Afghanistan, and fans across the country can watch the match live on Ariana Television. Follow Ariana News and Ariana Television’s social media pages for fixtures, updates and match times.