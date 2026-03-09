Sport
Rampant India complete cricket T20 World Cup treble, NZ fall short again
White-ball behemoth India etched their name deeper into cricketing history on Sunday as the first side to lift the men’s Twenty20 World Cup for a third time with a ruthless demolition of New Zealand in a lop-sided final at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
More than 86,000 predominantly Indian supporters packed into the world’s largest cricket ground did not get a nail-biter, but they left elated as the hosts cantered to a 96‑run victory with almost comical ease – becoming the first team to retain the title in the process, Reuters reported.
The victory will taste particularly sweet for India since it came at a venue where they were beaten by Australia in the final of the 50-overs World Cup three years ago.
India were in the box seat after each of their top three batters hammered blistering half‑centuries, propelling the total to a mammoth 255‑5.
Opener Sanju Samson produced his third successive 80-plus score, maintaining his red-hot form in the business end of the tournament, which also fetched him the player-of-the-tournament award.
New Zealand needed a blazing start to keep pace but it never arrived.
India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah showed once more why he is regarded as the finest all‑format bowler of his generation, returning remarkable figures of 4‑15 on a flat track to claim the player‑of‑the‑match honour.
With the T20 World Cup now sitting alongside the Champions Trophy and the Asia Cup, India are currently in a league of their own in limited-overs cricket.
“I have 10 more years (of cricket) left in me and I want to win 10 more ICC (International Cricket Council) titles. That’s my goal,” India all-rounder Hardik Pandya said.
Head coach Gautam Gambhir said the team led by Suryakumar Yadav reaped dividends of their team-before-self philosophy.
“My simple philosophy with Surya has always been that milestones don’t matter. It’s the trophies that matter,” Gambhir said.
EARLY SHOCK
India went into the home World Cup as overwhelming favourites but their campaign was far from flawless.
A defeat by South Africa jolted them out of any complacency and they did not put a foot wrong in the tournament after that setback in Ahmedabad.
Samson, who was not even India’s preferred opener at the start of the tournament, was a key architect of their successful campaign, though he saved his best for when it truly mattered.
“It feels like a dream. Very happy, very grateful. Out of words, out of emotions, it’s a bit surreal,” Samson said.
“I was in the 2024 World Cup team where I didn’t play. I kept visualising, kept on working and this was exactly what I wanted to do.”
New Zealand, chasing a maiden limited-overs World Cup crown, found the night slipping away in phases.
Skipper Mitchell Santner won the toss but little else went right for them.
They could not contain India’s fiery top order, and by the time James Neesham produced a three-wicket over, India had breached the 200-mark in 15 overs.
Their own top order, so devastating in the semi‑final against South Africa, unravelled on Sunday and at 72‑5 by the ninth over, a comeback looked implausible and it never materialised.
India amassed 92-0 in their powerplay compared to New Zealand’s 52-3 in those six overs.
Santner said New Zealand lost the match at powerplays – both with the ball and bat.
“They showed their class again tonight with that batting performance,” Santner said. “That was the tale of the day – the two powerplays. You’re not going to win a chase in the powerplay, but you can lose one.”
Sport
ACB names squads for white-ball series against Sri Lanka; Ibrahim Zadran appointed T20I captain
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has announced Afghanistan’s squads for the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka, introducing a leadership change in the T20I format and several notable inclusions and omissions.
Top-order batter Ibrahim Zadran has been appointed as the new captain of Afghanistan’s T20I side, replacing star all-rounder Rashid Khan, who previously led the team in the format. Zadran had earlier served as vice-captain and now takes over the leadership as part of a strategic transition by the ACB.
Several players who featured in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 squad have been left out of both formats, including left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi, all-rounder Gulbadin Naib, and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Ishaq.
Meanwhile, top-order wicketkeeper-batter Noor Rahman, spin-bowling all-rounder Sharafuddin Ashraf, and left-arm pacer Fareed Ahmad Malik have been included in the T20I squad. Fareed Ahmad also returns to the ODI side. Fast bowler Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi has received his maiden call-up to the ODI squad.
Young pacer Bilal Sami, who claimed a five-wicket haul and earned Player of the Match in his most recent ODI appearance, has retained his place in the ODI squad and has also been named among the T20I reserves.
For the T20Is, Bilal Sami will be joined in the reserves by Nangyal Kharoti and Ijaz Ahmadzai. In the ODI reserves, Bashir Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi, and Qais Ahmad have been included.
ACB Chief Selector Ahmad Shah Sulimankhil praised Rashid Khan’s leadership, highlighting Afghanistan’s impressive run to the semi-finals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 as a major achievement during his tenure.
“Rashid Khan’s tenure as the T20I captain brought immense success to the team,” Sulimankhil said. “In alignment with the ACB’s long-term strategic vision and following recent changes in team management, including the appointment of a new head coach, we have made the thoughtful decision to transition the leadership within the T20I setup.”
He added that Zadran’s experience as vice-captain made him a natural choice to lead the side moving forward, while the board remains focused on preparing the national team for upcoming global tournaments and strengthening squad depth.
The ODI team will continue to be led by Hashmatullah Shahidi, with Rahmat Shah serving as vice-captain.
T20I Squad:
Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Noor Rahman (WK), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Shahidullah Kamal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Abdullah Ahmadzai.
Reserves: Nangyal Kharoti, Bilal Sami, Ijaz Ahmadzai.
ODI Squad:
Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmat Shah (VC), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, AM Ghazanfar, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Bilal Sami.
Reserves: Qais Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Bashir Ahmad.
Meanwhile, the ACB said it is closely monitoring the situation in the region and remains in discussions with stakeholders regarding the scheduling and venue of the series. While the board’s initial plan is to proceed with the originally scheduled dates, alternative options for the host country and schedule may be considered if necessary.
Sport
FIFA unveils official tournament poster to mark 100 days until World Cup kicks off
The newly revealed poster completes the official FIFA World Cup 2026 poster collection, following the release of 16 individual Host City posters last year.
FIFA on Tuesday, March 3, unveiled the Official Tournament Poster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, marking 100 days until the start of the global showpiece event that will be jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States.
The 2026 tournament, set to be the largest in World Cup history, will feature 48 teams and a record 104 matches. The competition will kick off at Mexico City Stadium on June 11 and conclude with the final at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19.
The newly revealed poster completes the official FIFA World Cup 2026 poster collection, following the release of 16 individual Host City posters last year.
Designed as a vibrant collage with a central player figure, the artwork highlights football’s ability to unite cultures and nations.
In a first for the tournament, three artists collaborated on the official design: Canadian illustrator Carson Ting, Mexican artist Minerva GM, and American artist Hank Willis Thomas. The trio combined their distinct creative styles to produce a single composition intended to reflect unity across the three host nations and the global football community.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the countdown milestone signals the beginning of the final stretch of preparations for what he described as the most inclusive edition of the tournament to date, emphasizing the event’s global reach and cultural significance.
Qualification Update
As the 100-day mark arrives, 42 national teams have secured qualification for the 2026 World Cup, including four debutants: Cabo Verde, Curaçao, Jordan, and Uzbekistan. The remaining six spots will be decided through upcoming play-off tournaments, including intercontinental and European qualifiers scheduled during the March international window.
Ticket Sales and Preparations
FIFA confirmed that a final “Last-Minute Sales” ticket phase will open in April, with remaining inventory available on a first-come, first-served basis through the end of the tournament. Hospitality packages are already on sale for fans seeking premium matchday experiences.
With infrastructure preparations advancing across 16 host cities and qualification nearing completion, organizers say the 100-day milestone underscores the scale of an event expected to draw millions of visitors and a global television audience in the billions.
Sport
Iran casts doubt over participation in FIFA World Cup 2026 in US
Iran’s football federation chief has cast doubt over the country’s participation in this summer’s FIFA World Cup 2026, following US and Israeli airstrikes on Iranian territory.
Mehdi Taj, president of the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran, said the attacks have overshadowed preparations for the tournament, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.
“What is certain is that after this attack, we cannot be expected to look forward to the World Cup with hope,” Taj told sports outlet Varzesh3. “The US regime has attacked our homeland and this is an incident that will not go unanswered.”
Iran have been drawn in Group G alongside Belgium, New Zealand and Egypt, with all three of their scheduled matches set to be played in the United States.
World football’s governing body FIFA said it is monitoring the situation. Meanwhile, Andrew Giuliani, head of the White House World Cup task force, wrote on social media that broader political developments were taking precedence.
Preparations for the tournament are also expected to be disrupted by a 40-day national mourning period following the reported killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The suspension of domestic league fixtures and planned warm-up matches could hinder Iran’s build-up to the event.
Iran is among countries whose citizens face US travel restrictions, though US President Donald Trump has previously said exemptions would be made for athletes, officials and their families attending the World Cup and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
Hegseth reflects on Afghanistan lessons, says Iran war aims to bring enemy ‘to their knees’
Rampant India complete cricket T20 World Cup treble, NZ fall short again
Iran names Khamenei’s hardline son Mojtaba as new supreme leader, oil surges
Tahawol: Iran’s war with America and Israel discussed
Jawzjan families receive Ramadan aid from Bayat Foundation
Pakistani military jet downed in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad, pilot captured alive
Afghan Air Force conducts airstrikes in Islamabad, other cities
IEA releases three Pakistani soldiers to mark Ramadan
Afghanistan’s Chief of Armed Forces underscores readiness and equipment for national defense
Afghanistan welcomes investment and technology partnerships with India
Tahawol: Iran’s war with America and Israel discussed
Saar: Key Daesh member killed in Pakistan
Tahawol: Upcoming UNSC meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Ongoing retaliatory attacks against Pakistan discussed
Tawsia: Impact of regional crisis on Afghan projects discussed
Trending
-
Latest News2 days ago
Prominent Muslim scholar issues fatwa calling for Afghanistan-Pakistan ceasefire
-
Latest News5 days ago
Amir Khan Muttaqi, Zhao Xing discuss regional security and violations of Afghan territory
-
Business2 days ago
Afghanistan steps in to replace Iran in supplying fruits and vegetables to Russia
-
Latest News5 days ago
United Kingdom halts visa routes from four countries, including Afghanistan
-
Latest News5 days ago
Turkey’s Erdoğan urges diplomacy in call with Shehbaz Sharif amid Middle East crisis
-
Latest News5 days ago
Russia ready to mediate Afghanistan-Pakistan conflict: Kabulov
-
Business4 days ago
Ministry of Public Works: Railway transport operating smoothly across all ports
-
Regional5 days ago
At least 80 killed after US submarine sinks Iranian warship near Sri Lanka