Rampant India complete cricket T20 World Cup treble, NZ fall short again

White-ball behemoth India etched their name deeper into cricketing history on Sunday as ​the first side to lift the men’s Twenty20 World Cup for a third time with a ruthless demolition of New Zealand ‌in a lop-sided final at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

More than 86,000 predominantly Indian supporters packed into the world’s largest cricket ground did not get a nail-biter, but they left elated as the hosts cantered to a 96‑run victory with almost comical ease – becoming the first team to retain the title in the process, Reuters reported.

The victory will taste particularly sweet ​for India since it came at a venue where they were beaten by Australia in the final of the 50-overs World Cup ​three years ago.

India were in the box seat after each of their top three batters hammered blistering half‑centuries, propelling ⁠the total to a mammoth 255‑5.

Opener Sanju Samson produced his third successive 80-plus score, maintaining his red-hot form in the business end of the tournament, ​which also fetched him the player-of-the-tournament award.

New Zealand needed a blazing start to keep pace but it never arrived.

India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah showed once ​more why he is regarded as the finest all‑format bowler of his generation, returning remarkable figures of 4‑15 on a flat track to claim the player‑of‑the‑match honour.

With the T20 World Cup now sitting alongside the Champions Trophy and the Asia Cup, India are currently in a league of their own in limited-overs cricket.

“I have 10 more years (of cricket) ​left in me and I want to win 10 more ICC (International Cricket Council) titles. That’s my goal,” India all-rounder Hardik Pandya said.

Head coach Gautam ​Gambhir said the team led by Suryakumar Yadav reaped dividends of their team-before-self philosophy.

“My simple philosophy with Surya has always been that milestones don’t matter. It’s the trophies ‌that matter,” ⁠Gambhir said.

EARLY SHOCK

India went into the home World Cup as overwhelming favourites but their campaign was far from flawless.

A defeat by South Africa jolted them out of any complacency and they did not put a foot wrong in the tournament after that setback in Ahmedabad.

Samson, who was not even India’s preferred opener at the start of the tournament, was a key architect of their successful campaign, though he saved his best for when it truly mattered.

“It feels ​like a dream. Very happy, very ​grateful. Out of words, out of ⁠emotions, it’s a bit surreal,” Samson said.

“I was in the 2024 World Cup team where I didn’t play. I kept visualising, kept on working and this was exactly what I wanted to do.”

New Zealand, chasing a maiden ​limited-overs World Cup crown, found the night slipping away in phases.

Skipper Mitchell Santner won the toss but little ​else went right for ⁠them.

They could not contain India’s fiery top order, and by the time James Neesham produced a three-wicket over, India had breached the 200-mark in 15 overs.

Their own top order, so devastating in the semi‑final against South Africa, unravelled on Sunday and at 72‑5 by the ninth over, a comeback looked implausible and it ⁠never materialised.

India ​amassed 92-0 in their powerplay compared to New Zealand’s 52-3 in those six overs.

Santner said ​New Zealand lost the match at powerplays – both with the ball and bat.

“They showed their class again tonight with that batting performance,” Santner said. “That was the tale of the day – the ​two powerplays. You’re not going to win a chase in the powerplay, but you can lose one.”