ACB names squads for white-ball series against Sri Lanka; Ibrahim Zadran appointed T20I captain

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has announced Afghanistan’s squads for the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka, introducing a leadership change in the T20I format and several notable inclusions and omissions.

Top-order batter Ibrahim Zadran has been appointed as the new captain of Afghanistan’s T20I side, replacing star all-rounder Rashid Khan, who previously led the team in the format. Zadran had earlier served as vice-captain and now takes over the leadership as part of a strategic transition by the ACB.

Several players who featured in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 squad have been left out of both formats, including left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi, all-rounder Gulbadin Naib, and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Ishaq.

Meanwhile, top-order wicketkeeper-batter Noor Rahman, spin-bowling all-rounder Sharafuddin Ashraf, and left-arm pacer Fareed Ahmad Malik have been included in the T20I squad. Fareed Ahmad also returns to the ODI side. Fast bowler Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi has received his maiden call-up to the ODI squad.

Young pacer Bilal Sami, who claimed a five-wicket haul and earned Player of the Match in his most recent ODI appearance, has retained his place in the ODI squad and has also been named among the T20I reserves.

For the T20Is, Bilal Sami will be joined in the reserves by Nangyal Kharoti and Ijaz Ahmadzai. In the ODI reserves, Bashir Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi, and Qais Ahmad have been included.

ACB Chief Selector Ahmad Shah Sulimankhil praised Rashid Khan’s leadership, highlighting Afghanistan’s impressive run to the semi-finals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 as a major achievement during his tenure.

“Rashid Khan’s tenure as the T20I captain brought immense success to the team,” Sulimankhil said. “In alignment with the ACB’s long-term strategic vision and following recent changes in team management, including the appointment of a new head coach, we have made the thoughtful decision to transition the leadership within the T20I setup.”

He added that Zadran’s experience as vice-captain made him a natural choice to lead the side moving forward, while the board remains focused on preparing the national team for upcoming global tournaments and strengthening squad depth.

The ODI team will continue to be led by Hashmatullah Shahidi, with Rahmat Shah serving as vice-captain.

T20I Squad:

Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Noor Rahman (WK), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Shahidullah Kamal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Abdullah Ahmadzai.

Reserves: Nangyal Kharoti, Bilal Sami, Ijaz Ahmadzai.

ODI Squad:

Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmat Shah (VC), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, AM Ghazanfar, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Bilal Sami.

Reserves: Qais Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Bashir Ahmad.

Meanwhile, the ACB said it is closely monitoring the situation in the region and remains in discussions with stakeholders regarding the scheduling and venue of the series. While the board’s initial plan is to proceed with the originally scheduled dates, alternative options for the host country and schedule may be considered if necessary.