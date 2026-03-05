Sport
ACB names squads for white-ball series against Sri Lanka; Ibrahim Zadran appointed T20I captain
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has announced Afghanistan’s squads for the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka, introducing a leadership change in the T20I format and several notable inclusions and omissions.
Top-order batter Ibrahim Zadran has been appointed as the new captain of Afghanistan’s T20I side, replacing star all-rounder Rashid Khan, who previously led the team in the format. Zadran had earlier served as vice-captain and now takes over the leadership as part of a strategic transition by the ACB.
Several players who featured in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 squad have been left out of both formats, including left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi, all-rounder Gulbadin Naib, and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Ishaq.
Meanwhile, top-order wicketkeeper-batter Noor Rahman, spin-bowling all-rounder Sharafuddin Ashraf, and left-arm pacer Fareed Ahmad Malik have been included in the T20I squad. Fareed Ahmad also returns to the ODI side. Fast bowler Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi has received his maiden call-up to the ODI squad.
Young pacer Bilal Sami, who claimed a five-wicket haul and earned Player of the Match in his most recent ODI appearance, has retained his place in the ODI squad and has also been named among the T20I reserves.
For the T20Is, Bilal Sami will be joined in the reserves by Nangyal Kharoti and Ijaz Ahmadzai. In the ODI reserves, Bashir Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi, and Qais Ahmad have been included.
ACB Chief Selector Ahmad Shah Sulimankhil praised Rashid Khan’s leadership, highlighting Afghanistan’s impressive run to the semi-finals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 as a major achievement during his tenure.
“Rashid Khan’s tenure as the T20I captain brought immense success to the team,” Sulimankhil said. “In alignment with the ACB’s long-term strategic vision and following recent changes in team management, including the appointment of a new head coach, we have made the thoughtful decision to transition the leadership within the T20I setup.”
He added that Zadran’s experience as vice-captain made him a natural choice to lead the side moving forward, while the board remains focused on preparing the national team for upcoming global tournaments and strengthening squad depth.
The ODI team will continue to be led by Hashmatullah Shahidi, with Rahmat Shah serving as vice-captain.
T20I Squad:
Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Noor Rahman (WK), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Shahidullah Kamal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Abdullah Ahmadzai.
Reserves: Nangyal Kharoti, Bilal Sami, Ijaz Ahmadzai.
ODI Squad:
Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmat Shah (VC), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, AM Ghazanfar, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Bilal Sami.
Reserves: Qais Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Bashir Ahmad.
Meanwhile, the ACB said it is closely monitoring the situation in the region and remains in discussions with stakeholders regarding the scheduling and venue of the series. While the board’s initial plan is to proceed with the originally scheduled dates, alternative options for the host country and schedule may be considered if necessary.
FIFA unveils official tournament poster to mark 100 days until World Cup kicks off
The newly revealed poster completes the official FIFA World Cup 2026 poster collection, following the release of 16 individual Host City posters last year.
FIFA on Tuesday, March 3, unveiled the Official Tournament Poster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, marking 100 days until the start of the global showpiece event that will be jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States.
The 2026 tournament, set to be the largest in World Cup history, will feature 48 teams and a record 104 matches. The competition will kick off at Mexico City Stadium on June 11 and conclude with the final at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19.
The newly revealed poster completes the official FIFA World Cup 2026 poster collection, following the release of 16 individual Host City posters last year.
Designed as a vibrant collage with a central player figure, the artwork highlights football’s ability to unite cultures and nations.
In a first for the tournament, three artists collaborated on the official design: Canadian illustrator Carson Ting, Mexican artist Minerva GM, and American artist Hank Willis Thomas. The trio combined their distinct creative styles to produce a single composition intended to reflect unity across the three host nations and the global football community.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the countdown milestone signals the beginning of the final stretch of preparations for what he described as the most inclusive edition of the tournament to date, emphasizing the event’s global reach and cultural significance.
Qualification Update
As the 100-day mark arrives, 42 national teams have secured qualification for the 2026 World Cup, including four debutants: Cabo Verde, Curaçao, Jordan, and Uzbekistan. The remaining six spots will be decided through upcoming play-off tournaments, including intercontinental and European qualifiers scheduled during the March international window.
Ticket Sales and Preparations
FIFA confirmed that a final “Last-Minute Sales” ticket phase will open in April, with remaining inventory available on a first-come, first-served basis through the end of the tournament. Hospitality packages are already on sale for fans seeking premium matchday experiences.
With infrastructure preparations advancing across 16 host cities and qualification nearing completion, organizers say the 100-day milestone underscores the scale of an event expected to draw millions of visitors and a global television audience in the billions.
Iran casts doubt over participation in FIFA World Cup 2026 in US
Iran’s football federation chief has cast doubt over the country’s participation in this summer’s FIFA World Cup 2026, following US and Israeli airstrikes on Iranian territory.
Mehdi Taj, president of the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran, said the attacks have overshadowed preparations for the tournament, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.
“What is certain is that after this attack, we cannot be expected to look forward to the World Cup with hope,” Taj told sports outlet Varzesh3. “The US regime has attacked our homeland and this is an incident that will not go unanswered.”
Iran have been drawn in Group G alongside Belgium, New Zealand and Egypt, with all three of their scheduled matches set to be played in the United States.
World football’s governing body FIFA said it is monitoring the situation. Meanwhile, Andrew Giuliani, head of the White House World Cup task force, wrote on social media that broader political developments were taking precedence.
Preparations for the tournament are also expected to be disrupted by a 40-day national mourning period following the reported killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The suspension of domestic league fixtures and planned warm-up matches could hinder Iran’s build-up to the event.
Iran is among countries whose citizens face US travel restrictions, though US President Donald Trump has previously said exemptions would be made for athletes, officials and their families attending the World Cup and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
FIFA president backs Mexico’s World Cup preparations despite cartel violence
FIFA President Gianni Infantino has reaffirmed his confidence in Mexico’s readiness to host matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, despite recent security concerns linked to cartel violence.
Infantino said FIFA is closely monitoring the situation but remains “very reassured” about Mexico’s preparations. He emphasized that safety planning is being coordinated with national and local authorities and expressed confidence that the tournament will be “spectacular.”
Mexico is set to host matches in Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey as part of the first-ever tri-nation World Cup, co-hosted with the United States and Canada. The 2026 tournament will feature an expanded 48-team format and 104 matches.
Recent violence in parts of Mexico, including Jalisco state, raised international concern after clashes followed a major security operation targeting cartel leadership.
However, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has said there is “no risk” to World Cup fans and that comprehensive security guarantees are in place.
BBC has noted that while security challenges remain in certain regions, federal authorities have stepped up operations and coordination ahead of major international events. FIFA officials have indicated there are no plans to remove any Mexican host venues from the schedule.
Mexico previously hosted the World Cup in 1970 and 1986 and will become the first nation to host the men’s tournament three times. Organizers say preparations remain on track as the global football community counts down to kickoff in June 2026.
