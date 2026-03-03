FIFA unveils official tournament poster to mark 100 days until World Cup kicks off

FIFA on Tuesday, March 3, unveiled the Official Tournament Poster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, marking 100 days until the start of the global showpiece event that will be jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

The 2026 tournament, set to be the largest in World Cup history, will feature 48 teams and a record 104 matches. The competition will kick off at Mexico City Stadium on June 11 and conclude with the final at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19.

The newly revealed poster completes the official FIFA World Cup 2026 poster collection, following the release of 16 individual Host City posters last year.

Designed as a vibrant collage with a central player figure, the artwork highlights football’s ability to unite cultures and nations.

In a first for the tournament, three artists collaborated on the official design: Canadian illustrator Carson Ting, Mexican artist Minerva GM, and American artist Hank Willis Thomas. The trio combined their distinct creative styles to produce a single composition intended to reflect unity across the three host nations and the global football community.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the countdown milestone signals the beginning of the final stretch of preparations for what he described as the most inclusive edition of the tournament to date, emphasizing the event’s global reach and cultural significance.

Qualification Update

As the 100-day mark arrives, 42 national teams have secured qualification for the 2026 World Cup, including four debutants: Cabo Verde, Curaçao, Jordan, and Uzbekistan. The remaining six spots will be decided through upcoming play-off tournaments, including intercontinental and European qualifiers scheduled during the March international window.

Ticket Sales and Preparations

FIFA confirmed that a final “Last-Minute Sales” ticket phase will open in April, with remaining inventory available on a first-come, first-served basis through the end of the tournament. Hospitality packages are already on sale for fans seeking premium matchday experiences.

With infrastructure preparations advancing across 16 host cities and qualification nearing completion, organizers say the 100-day milestone underscores the scale of an event expected to draw millions of visitors and a global television audience in the billions.