Saar
Saar: Resolving Afghanistan-Pakistan tensions discussed
Saar
Saar: UN Security Council Meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Saar
Saar: Key Daesh member killed in Pakistan
Saar
Saar: Ongoing retaliatory attacks against Pakistan discussed
Tahawol2 minutes ago
Tahawol: Demands to end Afghanistan–Pakistan conflict reviewed
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Resolving Afghanistan-Pakistan tensions discussed
World3 hours ago
Trump tells Fox News it’s possible he would talk with Iran
Latest News5 hours ago
Ministry of Information and Culture honors journalists and media officials
Health6 hours ago
Afghan health minister, WHO hold talks on health services expansion
Latest News1 week ago
Pakistani military jet downed in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad, pilot captured alive
Latest News2 weeks ago
Afghan Air Force conducts airstrikes in Islamabad, other cities
Latest News3 weeks ago
IEA releases three Pakistani soldiers to mark Ramadan
Latest News3 weeks ago
Afghanistan’s Chief of Armed Forces underscores readiness and equipment for national defense
Latest News3 weeks ago
Afghanistan welcomes investment and technology partnerships with India
Tahawol2 minutes ago
Tahawol: Demands to end Afghanistan–Pakistan conflict reviewed
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Resolving Afghanistan-Pakistan tensions discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: International Reactions to Iran’s Newly Appointed Leader
Saar1 day ago
Saar: UN Security Council Meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Iran’s war with America and Israel discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Prominent Muslim scholar issues fatwa calling for Afghanistan-Pakistan ceasefire
-
Business3 days ago
Afghanistan steps in to replace Iran in supplying fruits and vegetables to Russia
-
Latest News2 days ago
Afghanistan’s Virtue Ministry: Over 3,400 women’s rights complaints addressed in 10 months
-
Latest News3 days ago
International Women’s Day: Khalilzad urges IEA to allow girls’ education
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan says 327 Pakistani soldiers killed in ‘Radd-ul-Zulm’ operation
-
Latest News5 days ago
Airstrikes and clashes displace thousands as Afghanistan–Pakistan tensions escalate: UN
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghans among those injured in Iranian attacks on UAE
-
World5 days ago
Trump wants say on Iran’s next leader as war intensifies