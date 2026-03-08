International Women’s Day: Khalilzad urges IEA to allow girls’ education

Zalmay Khalilzad, former U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan, on Saturday called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to allow girls and women to return to education.

In a post on X, Khalilzad extended his best wishes to women around the world on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

He also urged the IEA authorities to permit Afghan girls and women to attend public high schools and universities.

Meanwhile, UN Women Afghanistan also highlighted the challenges faced by women and girls in the country in a separate message on X.

The organization said that public spaces that once brought communities together in Afghanistan are now closed to women and girls, stressing that such a situation should not be considered normal.

UN Women added that when the international community stands with Afghan women, meaningful change remains possible.

Education for girls above sixth grade and access to universities for women remain restricted in Afghanistan, a policy that has drawn widespread concern from international organizations and rights groups.