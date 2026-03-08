Tahawol
Tahawol: Iran’s war with America and Israel discussed
Tahawol: Upcoming UNSC meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Discussion on ongoing US–Israel war with Iran
Tahawol: Discussion on ongoing conflicts between Afghanistan and Pakistan
Latest News2 hours ago
Jawzjan families receive Ramadan aid from Bayat Foundation
Saar3 hours ago
Saar: Key Daesh member killed in Pakistan
Latest News4 hours ago
Muttaqi and Chinese envoy discuss regional developments
World6 hours ago
Israel presses Iran assault as Tehran nears succession decision
Latest News1 week ago
Pakistani military jet downed in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad, pilot captured alive
Latest News1 week ago
Afghan Air Force conducts airstrikes in Islamabad, other cities
Latest News3 weeks ago
IEA releases three Pakistani soldiers to mark Ramadan
Latest News3 weeks ago
Afghanistan’s Chief of Armed Forces underscores readiness and equipment for national defense
Latest News2 weeks ago
Afghanistan welcomes investment and technology partnerships with India
Latest News2 days ago
Prominent Muslim scholar issues fatwa calling for Afghanistan-Pakistan ceasefire
Latest News4 days ago
Amir Khan Muttaqi, Zhao Xing discuss regional security and violations of Afghan territory
Latest News4 days ago
United Kingdom halts visa routes from four countries, including Afghanistan
Business1 day ago
Afghanistan steps in to replace Iran in supplying fruits and vegetables to Russia
Latest News4 days ago
Turkey’s Erdoğan urges diplomacy in call with Shehbaz Sharif amid Middle East crisis
Latest News4 days ago
Russia ready to mediate Afghanistan-Pakistan conflict: Kabulov
Business3 days ago
Ministry of Public Works: Railway transport operating smoothly across all ports
Regional4 days ago
At least 80 killed after US submarine sinks Iranian warship near Sri Lanka