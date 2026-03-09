Tahawol
Tahawol: International Reactions to Iran’s Newly Appointed Leader
Tahawol
Tahawol: Iran’s war with America and Israel discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: Upcoming UNSC meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: Discussion on ongoing US–Israel war with Iran
Tahawol3 minutes ago
Tahawol: International Reactions to Iran’s Newly Appointed Leader
Latest News1 hour ago
UN warns of possible surge in Afghan returnees from Iran
Saar1 hour ago
Saar: UN Security Council Meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Latest News2 hours ago
Malaysian Red Crescent urges respect for humanitarian law in Middle East conflicts
Latest News6 hours ago
Muttaqi urges Pakistan to reconsider its calculations
Latest News1 week ago
Pakistani military jet downed in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad, pilot captured alive
Latest News1 week ago
Afghan Air Force conducts airstrikes in Islamabad, other cities
Latest News3 weeks ago
IEA releases three Pakistani soldiers to mark Ramadan
Latest News3 weeks ago
Afghanistan’s Chief of Armed Forces underscores readiness and equipment for national defense
Latest News3 weeks ago
Afghanistan welcomes investment and technology partnerships with India
Tahawol3 minutes ago
Tahawol: International Reactions to Iran’s Newly Appointed Leader
Saar1 hour ago
Saar: UN Security Council Meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol23 hours ago
Tahawol: Iran’s war with America and Israel discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Key Daesh member killed in Pakistan
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Upcoming UNSC meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News2 days ago
Prominent Muslim scholar issues fatwa calling for Afghanistan-Pakistan ceasefire
-
Business2 days ago
Afghanistan steps in to replace Iran in supplying fruits and vegetables to Russia
-
Business4 days ago
Ministry of Public Works: Railway transport operating smoothly across all ports
-
Sport4 days ago
ACB names squads for white-ball series against Sri Lanka; Ibrahim Zadran appointed T20I captain
-
Regional4 days ago
Iranian sailors recovering in Sri Lankan hospital after US submarine attack
-
Latest News1 day ago
International Women’s Day: Khalilzad urges IEA to allow girls’ education
-
Latest News3 days ago
Airstrikes and clashes displace thousands as Afghanistan–Pakistan tensions escalate: UN
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan says 327 Pakistani soldiers killed in ‘Radd-ul-Zulm’ operation