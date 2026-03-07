Latest News
Trade between Iran and Afghanistan continues uninterrupted: Bikdeli
Alireza Bikdeli, Iran’s acting ambassador in Kabul, said Saturday that trade between Iran and Afghanistan is continuing without interruption.
According to a statement from the Iranian Embassy in Kabul, Bikdeli noted that the Iranian government has introduced special facilities at the borders to facilitate imports and exports.
He also emphasized that cooperation between the two countries over the past 48 years has not been affected by any war or foreign intervention, and that Iran’s diplomatic missions are operating at full capacity to support traders from both nations.
IEA envoy in Oman attends meeting on regional and global developments
Hafiz Omar, the acting head of the Embassy of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in Oman, attended a meeting on recent regional and global developments at the official invitation of Oman’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi.
According to a statement issued by the Afghan Embassy in Oman, Omar shared information about Afghanistan’s position and the overall situation in the country. He also referred to certain “malicious efforts” aimed at destabilizing the region.
The statement added that participants in the meeting emphasized the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in addressing challenges and ensuring stability in the region and the wider world.
Iran to suspend strikes on neighbours unless attacks come from them
Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Saturday that its temporary leadership council had approved the suspension of attacks against neighboring countries unless an attack on Iran came from those countries.
The announcement came as Iran continued to launch attacks in the region in response to U.S.-Israeli strikes on the Islamic Republic, Reuters reported.
Afghans among those injured in Iranian attacks on UAE
Afghan nationals were among dozens of people injured during recent missile and drone attacks launched by Iran against the United Arab Emirates, according to the UAE Ministry of Defence.
Authorities said the attacks caused over 100 minor injuries among residents of multiple nationalities, including Emirati, Egyptian, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Lebanese and Afghan nationals.
The ministry also confirmed three fatalities — citizens of Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh — following the strikes.
The attacks are part of a wider escalation across the Middle East after US-Israeli strikes on Iran triggered retaliatory drone and missile launches against several Gulf states, including the UAE.
UAE Ministry of Defense said that since the start of the Iranian attacks, a total of 205 ballistic missiles have been detected, of which 190 were destroyed, 13 fell into the sea, and 2 landed within the UAE. During the same period, 1,184 Iranian drones were detected, with 1,110 intercepted, while 74 drones fell within the country’s territory.
