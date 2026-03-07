Connect with us

Latest News

Trade between Iran and Afghanistan continues uninterrupted: Bikdeli

Published

1 hour ago

on

Alireza Bikdeli, Iran’s acting ambassador in Kabul, said Saturday that trade between Iran and Afghanistan is continuing without interruption.

According to a statement from the Iranian Embassy in Kabul, Bikdeli noted that the Iranian government has introduced special facilities at the borders to facilitate imports and exports.

He also emphasized that cooperation between the two countries over the past 48 years has not been affected by any war or foreign intervention, and that Iran’s diplomatic missions are operating at full capacity to support traders from both nations.

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Latest News

IEA envoy in Oman attends meeting on regional and global developments

Published

3 hours ago

on

March 7, 2026

By

Hafiz Omar, the acting head of the Embassy of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in Oman, attended a meeting on recent regional and global developments at the official invitation of Oman’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi.

According to a statement issued by the Afghan Embassy in Oman, Omar shared information about Afghanistan’s position and the overall situation in the country. He also referred to certain “malicious efforts” aimed at destabilizing the region.

The statement added that participants in the meeting emphasized the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in addressing challenges and ensuring stability in the region and the wider world.

Continue Reading

Latest News

Iran to suspend strikes on neighbours unless attacks come from them

Published

5 hours ago

on

March 7, 2026

By

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian ​said on ‌Saturday that its temporary leadership ​council had ​approved the suspension ⁠of attacks ​against neighboring countries ​unless an attack on Iran came ​from those ​countries.

The announcement came as ‌Iran ⁠continued to launch attacks in the ​region ​in ⁠response to U.S.-Israeli strikes ​on the ​Islamic ⁠Republic, Reuters reported.

Continue Reading

Latest News

Afghans among those injured in Iranian attacks on UAE

Published

9 hours ago

on

March 7, 2026

By

Afghan nationals were among dozens of people injured during recent missile and drone attacks launched by Iran against the United Arab Emirates, according to the UAE Ministry of Defence.

Authorities said the attacks caused over 100 minor injuries among residents of multiple nationalities, including Emirati, Egyptian, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Lebanese and Afghan nationals.

The ministry also confirmed three fatalities — citizens of Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh — following the strikes.

The attacks are part of a wider escalation across the Middle East after US-Israeli strikes on Iran triggered retaliatory drone and missile launches against several Gulf states, including the UAE.

UAE Ministry of Defense said that since the start of the Iranian attacks, a total of 205 ballistic missiles have been detected, of which 190 were destroyed, 13 fell into the sea, and 2 landed within the UAE. During the same period, 1,184 Iranian drones were detected, with 1,110 intercepted, while 74 drones fell within the country’s territory.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending

Copyright © 2025 Ariana News. All rights reserved!