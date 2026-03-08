Mastermind of 2025 bank attack in Afghanistan killed in Peshawar

Al-Mirsad, citing security sources, reported that Zalmay Badakhshi, the mastermind behind the February 11, 2025 Daesh attack on the Kabul Bank branch in Kunduz, was killed in an armed assault by unidentified attackers in Peshawar.

Badakhshi, also known as Salman within Daesh, fled Afghanistan in October 2025 and joined active Daesh cells in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

He was directly responsible for the bank attack, which left five people dead and seven others wounded.

Al-Mirsad added that on February 28, laser-guided operations targeted Daesh positions in Tordara Tirah, killing 10 members of the group.

On March 1, another operation in the Turkani and Nrik areas of Ghalju Orakzai killed nine Daesh fighters, including two senior commanders, Abdul Rahman (Abu Nasser) and Mullah Farouqi.