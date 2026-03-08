Turkey stresses importance of peace and stability in Afghanistan

Speaking after an informal meeting of the Foreign Ministers Council of the Organisation of Turkic States on Saturday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasized the importance of peace and regional harmony in Afghanistan.

“We also had the opportunity to assess the situation in Afghanistan. Our fundamental expectation is that Afghanistan will be at peace and in harmony with its neighbors,” Fidan said.

He noted that several OTS member countries share borders with Afghanistan, making stability in the country a key regional concern.

Fidan added that the council also examined the escalating tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan.