Sport
Afghanistan’s national buzkashi team set to compete in Kazakhstan
Afghanistan’s national buzkashi team is set to participate in an international Kokpar tournament scheduled to take place in the city of Turkistan, in Kazakhstan this month.
According to the Afghanistan National Buzkashi Federation, the event will be held from March 15 to March 21, 2026, marking the revival of the tournament after a nine-year break.
The tournament will bring together teams from several countries where the traditional horse-mounted sport is widely played.
Participating nations are expected to include Afghanistan, China, Kazakhstan, Hungary, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Türkiye.
Buzkashi — known as Kokpar in Central Asia — is one of Afghanistan’s most iconic traditional sports. Played on horseback, riders compete to carry a goat carcass across the field and score points in a goal area.
The sport has deep cultural roots in Afghanistan and across the broader Central Asian region.
Afghanistan has historically been one of the strongest competitors in the sport, with skilled riders known for their endurance and horsemanship. The Afghan team previously participated in the same international tournament in Kazakhstan in 2017.
Officials say the upcoming competition provides an opportunity to showcase Afghanistan’s traditional sport on an international stage while strengthening sporting ties between countries that share a long history of equestrian culture.
Sport
Afghanistan’s white-ball series against Sri Lanka postponed
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has announced that the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka series, originally set to start on 13 March 2026 in the UAE, has been postponed to the last quarter of 2026 due to logistical challenges, including flight restrictions arising from the Middle East conflict.
The series, Afghanistan’s first hosting of Sri Lanka, was scheduled for three T20Is at Sharjah Cricket Stadium (13, 15, 17 March) and three ODIs at Dubai International Cricket Stadium (20, 22, 25 March).
Despite preparations and coordination with the Emirates Cricket Board, unforeseen developments made travel and operational planning unfeasible, ACB reported adding Sri Lanka Cricket Board was fully informed, and the postponement was made with their consent.
The UAE remains the preferred venue, and new dates will be announced later.
Sport
Rampant India complete cricket T20 World Cup treble, NZ fall short again
White-ball behemoth India etched their name deeper into cricketing history on Sunday as the first side to lift the men’s Twenty20 World Cup for a third time with a ruthless demolition of New Zealand in a lop-sided final at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
More than 86,000 predominantly Indian supporters packed into the world’s largest cricket ground did not get a nail-biter, but they left elated as the hosts cantered to a 96‑run victory with almost comical ease – becoming the first team to retain the title in the process, Reuters reported.
The victory will taste particularly sweet for India since it came at a venue where they were beaten by Australia in the final of the 50-overs World Cup three years ago.
India were in the box seat after each of their top three batters hammered blistering half‑centuries, propelling the total to a mammoth 255‑5.
Opener Sanju Samson produced his third successive 80-plus score, maintaining his red-hot form in the business end of the tournament, which also fetched him the player-of-the-tournament award.
New Zealand needed a blazing start to keep pace but it never arrived.
India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah showed once more why he is regarded as the finest all‑format bowler of his generation, returning remarkable figures of 4‑15 on a flat track to claim the player‑of‑the‑match honour.
With the T20 World Cup now sitting alongside the Champions Trophy and the Asia Cup, India are currently in a league of their own in limited-overs cricket.
“I have 10 more years (of cricket) left in me and I want to win 10 more ICC (International Cricket Council) titles. That’s my goal,” India all-rounder Hardik Pandya said.
Head coach Gautam Gambhir said the team led by Suryakumar Yadav reaped dividends of their team-before-self philosophy.
“My simple philosophy with Surya has always been that milestones don’t matter. It’s the trophies that matter,” Gambhir said.
EARLY SHOCK
India went into the home World Cup as overwhelming favourites but their campaign was far from flawless.
A defeat by South Africa jolted them out of any complacency and they did not put a foot wrong in the tournament after that setback in Ahmedabad.
Samson, who was not even India’s preferred opener at the start of the tournament, was a key architect of their successful campaign, though he saved his best for when it truly mattered.
“It feels like a dream. Very happy, very grateful. Out of words, out of emotions, it’s a bit surreal,” Samson said.
“I was in the 2024 World Cup team where I didn’t play. I kept visualising, kept on working and this was exactly what I wanted to do.”
New Zealand, chasing a maiden limited-overs World Cup crown, found the night slipping away in phases.
Skipper Mitchell Santner won the toss but little else went right for them.
They could not contain India’s fiery top order, and by the time James Neesham produced a three-wicket over, India had breached the 200-mark in 15 overs.
Their own top order, so devastating in the semi‑final against South Africa, unravelled on Sunday and at 72‑5 by the ninth over, a comeback looked implausible and it never materialised.
India amassed 92-0 in their powerplay compared to New Zealand’s 52-3 in those six overs.
Santner said New Zealand lost the match at powerplays – both with the ball and bat.
“They showed their class again tonight with that batting performance,” Santner said. “That was the tale of the day – the two powerplays. You’re not going to win a chase in the powerplay, but you can lose one.”
Sport
ACB names squads for white-ball series against Sri Lanka; Ibrahim Zadran appointed T20I captain
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has announced Afghanistan’s squads for the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka, introducing a leadership change in the T20I format and several notable inclusions and omissions.
Top-order batter Ibrahim Zadran has been appointed as the new captain of Afghanistan’s T20I side, replacing star all-rounder Rashid Khan, who previously led the team in the format. Zadran had earlier served as vice-captain and now takes over the leadership as part of a strategic transition by the ACB.
Several players who featured in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 squad have been left out of both formats, including left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi, all-rounder Gulbadin Naib, and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Ishaq.
Meanwhile, top-order wicketkeeper-batter Noor Rahman, spin-bowling all-rounder Sharafuddin Ashraf, and left-arm pacer Fareed Ahmad Malik have been included in the T20I squad. Fareed Ahmad also returns to the ODI side. Fast bowler Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi has received his maiden call-up to the ODI squad.
Young pacer Bilal Sami, who claimed a five-wicket haul and earned Player of the Match in his most recent ODI appearance, has retained his place in the ODI squad and has also been named among the T20I reserves.
For the T20Is, Bilal Sami will be joined in the reserves by Nangyal Kharoti and Ijaz Ahmadzai. In the ODI reserves, Bashir Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi, and Qais Ahmad have been included.
ACB Chief Selector Ahmad Shah Sulimankhil praised Rashid Khan’s leadership, highlighting Afghanistan’s impressive run to the semi-finals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 as a major achievement during his tenure.
“Rashid Khan’s tenure as the T20I captain brought immense success to the team,” Sulimankhil said. “In alignment with the ACB’s long-term strategic vision and following recent changes in team management, including the appointment of a new head coach, we have made the thoughtful decision to transition the leadership within the T20I setup.”
He added that Zadran’s experience as vice-captain made him a natural choice to lead the side moving forward, while the board remains focused on preparing the national team for upcoming global tournaments and strengthening squad depth.
The ODI team will continue to be led by Hashmatullah Shahidi, with Rahmat Shah serving as vice-captain.
T20I Squad:
Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Noor Rahman (WK), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Shahidullah Kamal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Abdullah Ahmadzai.
Reserves: Nangyal Kharoti, Bilal Sami, Ijaz Ahmadzai.
ODI Squad:
Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmat Shah (VC), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, AM Ghazanfar, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Bilal Sami.
Reserves: Qais Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Bashir Ahmad.
Meanwhile, the ACB said it is closely monitoring the situation in the region and remains in discussions with stakeholders regarding the scheduling and venue of the series. While the board’s initial plan is to proceed with the originally scheduled dates, alternative options for the host country and schedule may be considered if necessary.
Iran claims it targeted a US-linked oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz
Up to 3.2 million displaced inside Iran as conflict escalates, UNHCR says
Herat governor urges UN to prioritize Afghan domestic products in food purchases
Four civilians killed in Khost overnight in Pakistani military attacks
Pakistani military jet downed in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad, pilot captured alive
Afghan Air Force conducts airstrikes in Islamabad, other cities
IEA releases three Pakistani soldiers to mark Ramadan
Afghanistan’s Chief of Armed Forces underscores readiness and equipment for national defense
Afghanistan welcomes investment and technology partnerships with India
Tahawol: Regional impacts of Middle East crisis reviewed
Saar: Diplomatic efforts to ease Kabul-Islamabad tensions discussed
Tahawol: Demands to end Afghanistan–Pakistan conflict reviewed
Saar: Resolving Afghanistan-Pakistan tensions discussed
Tahawol: International Reactions to Iran’s Newly Appointed Leader
