Russia backs Uzbekistan–Afghanistan trade hub, praises regional economic cooperation

A senior Russian diplomat has praised Uzbekistan’s efforts to boost regional trade and economic cooperation, highlighting the strategic importance of a new international trade hub near the Afghan border.

Mikhail Galuzin, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russia, made the remarks to media representative covering an international conference titled “Uzbekistan – Russia: Strategic Partnership in the Eurasian Space,” at the Termez International Trade Center in southern Uzbekistan.

Speaking to media representatives, Galuzin commended the development of the Surkhandarya region, describing it as a “unique oasis” with significant economic potential. He said the Termez International Trade Center—located in a free trade zone—represents a major step forward in strengthening trade links, particularly between Uzbekistan and Afghanistan.

“The project deserves the highest praise,” Galuzin said, adding that the center is expected to play a key role in expanding trade and economic ties and advancing broader strategic partnerships across the Eurasian region.

The trade center was established under a resolution by Shavkat Mirziyoyev and is designed to facilitate commerce by providing a platform for Uzbek and Afghan entrepreneurs to showcase goods and investment projects. According to Galuzin, such initiatives are already contributing to increased trade turnover, with Afghanistan currently ranking among Uzbekistan’s top trading partners.

He also noted growing interest from Russian regions and businesses in participating in the project, calling for further expansion of cooperation among the countries involved.

Galuzin emphasized that platforms like the Termez trade hub and international conferences play a vital role in building direct economic connections, which in turn help create stable supply chains and open new opportunities for trade and investment across the region.