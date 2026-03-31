Business
Russia backs Uzbekistan–Afghanistan trade hub, praises regional economic cooperation
A senior Russian diplomat has praised Uzbekistan’s efforts to boost regional trade and economic cooperation, highlighting the strategic importance of a new international trade hub near the Afghan border.
Mikhail Galuzin, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russia, made the remarks to media representative covering an international conference titled “Uzbekistan – Russia: Strategic Partnership in the Eurasian Space,” at the Termez International Trade Center in southern Uzbekistan.
Speaking to media representatives, Galuzin commended the development of the Surkhandarya region, describing it as a “unique oasis” with significant economic potential. He said the Termez International Trade Center—located in a free trade zone—represents a major step forward in strengthening trade links, particularly between Uzbekistan and Afghanistan.
“The project deserves the highest praise,” Galuzin said, adding that the center is expected to play a key role in expanding trade and economic ties and advancing broader strategic partnerships across the Eurasian region.
The trade center was established under a resolution by Shavkat Mirziyoyev and is designed to facilitate commerce by providing a platform for Uzbek and Afghan entrepreneurs to showcase goods and investment projects. According to Galuzin, such initiatives are already contributing to increased trade turnover, with Afghanistan currently ranking among Uzbekistan’s top trading partners.
He also noted growing interest from Russian regions and businesses in participating in the project, calling for further expansion of cooperation among the countries involved.
Galuzin emphasized that platforms like the Termez trade hub and international conferences play a vital role in building direct economic connections, which in turn help create stable supply chains and open new opportunities for trade and investment across the region.
Business
Afghanistan opens doors to agribusiness investments amid rising opportunities
They urge MAIL to introduce incentive packages that would make the sector more attractive for investors.
Officials from the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock (MAIL) have reiterated their commitment to expanding investment opportunities in Afghanistan’s agricultural sector, aiming to attract both domestic and international investors.
According to Sher Mohammad Khatami, spokesperson for the ministry, technical cooperation and land access are key priorities for supporting investors. “Around 72,000 jeribs of land have been allocated for agricultural and livestock projects across the country,” Khatami said.
The ministry highlights Afghanistan’s vast potential in agriculture, livestock, horticulture, irrigation, product packaging, storage, transport, and cold chain facilities. Private sector representatives note that with the proper technical support and land allocation, local investors would be more willing to participate in the sector.
However, some private investors have voiced concerns over the ministry’s performance, saying that despite Afghanistan’s high agricultural capacity, sufficient steps have not been taken to standardize products or achieve self-sufficiency.
Economic experts stress that well-targeted development of agriculture and livestock could unlock multi-billion-dollar investment opportunities.
They urge MAIL to introduce incentive packages that would make the sector more attractive for investors.
Business
Afghanistan, Uzbekistan ink $514.8 million deals to deepen trade ties
Addressing the gathering, Azizi described Afghanistan as a dependable partner for regional trade and investment, praising Uzbekistan’s ongoing cooperation.
Afghanistan and Uzbekistan have signed cooperation agreements worth $514.8 million, marking a significant push to expand trade and investment between the two neighbours.
The agreements were finalised during a connectivity conference and a series of business meetings that brought together senior officials, private sector representatives, and investors from both countries.
Among those in attendance were Afghanistan’s Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi and Shavkat Abdurazaqov, chairman of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment, alongside an Uzbek delegation comprising government and business leaders.
Addressing the gathering, Azizi described Afghanistan as a dependable partner for regional trade and investment, praising Uzbekistan’s ongoing cooperation.
He pointed to the country’s broad investment potential and highlighted a preferential tariff agreement between the two sides, which is expected to ease the export of Afghan goods into Uzbek markets.
Officials from Uzbekistan also underscored the importance of stability in Afghanistan.
The governor of Namangan Region noted that peace in Afghanistan is vital for Uzbekistan, adding that stronger economic collaboration could further reinforce regional connectivity and cooperation.
The newly signed agreements cover a range of sectors, including the establishment of a poultry hatchery in Afghanistan, trade in cement and coal, exports of dried fruits and vegetables, imports of food and fuel, production of layer chickens, and sports-related services.
Authorities say the deals represent a key step toward boosting bilateral trade, strengthening economic partnerships, and advancing broader regional integration.
Business
‘Made in Afghanistan’ expo opens in Tashkent
The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment has announced that a major exhibition of Afghan products titled “Made in Afghanistan” is opening today (Wednesday) in Uzbekistan’s capital Tashkent.
According to the chamber, the expo—supported financially by the United Nations Development Programme—will run until Friday and aims to showcase Afghanistan’s production and export potential.
More than 60 booths have been set up by Afghan traders, featuring a wide range of products including carpets, dried and fresh fruits, saffron, pine nuts, cotton, precious and semi-precious stones, as well as beverages.
Officials from the chamber expressed hope that the expo will help expand trade relations between Afghanistan and countries in the region, particularly Uzbekistan.
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