Afghanistan opens doors to agribusiness investments amid rising opportunities

Officials from the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock (MAIL) have reiterated their commitment to expanding investment opportunities in Afghanistan’s agricultural sector, aiming to attract both domestic and international investors.

According to Sher Mohammad Khatami, spokesperson for the ministry, technical cooperation and land access are key priorities for supporting investors. “Around 72,000 jeribs of land have been allocated for agricultural and livestock projects across the country,” Khatami said.

The ministry highlights Afghanistan’s vast potential in agriculture, livestock, horticulture, irrigation, product packaging, storage, transport, and cold chain facilities. Private sector representatives note that with the proper technical support and land allocation, local investors would be more willing to participate in the sector.

However, some private investors have voiced concerns over the ministry’s performance, saying that despite Afghanistan’s high agricultural capacity, sufficient steps have not been taken to standardize products or achieve self-sufficiency.

Economic experts stress that well-targeted development of agriculture and livestock could unlock multi-billion-dollar investment opportunities.

They urge MAIL to introduce incentive packages that would make the sector more attractive for investors.