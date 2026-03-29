Afghanistan, Uzbekistan ink $514.8 million deals to deepen trade ties

Afghanistan and Uzbekistan have signed cooperation agreements worth $514.8 million, marking a significant push to expand trade and investment between the two neighbours.

The agreements were finalised during a connectivity conference and a series of business meetings that brought together senior officials, private sector representatives, and investors from both countries.

Among those in attendance were Afghanistan’s Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi and Shavkat Abdurazaqov, chairman of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment, alongside an Uzbek delegation comprising government and business leaders.

Addressing the gathering, Azizi described Afghanistan as a dependable partner for regional trade and investment, praising Uzbekistan’s ongoing cooperation.

He pointed to the country’s broad investment potential and highlighted a preferential tariff agreement between the two sides, which is expected to ease the export of Afghan goods into Uzbek markets.

Officials from Uzbekistan also underscored the importance of stability in Afghanistan.

The governor of Namangan Region noted that peace in Afghanistan is vital for Uzbekistan, adding that stronger economic collaboration could further reinforce regional connectivity and cooperation.

The newly signed agreements cover a range of sectors, including the establishment of a poultry hatchery in Afghanistan, trade in cement and coal, exports of dried fruits and vegetables, imports of food and fuel, production of layer chickens, and sports-related services.

Authorities say the deals represent a key step toward boosting bilateral trade, strengthening economic partnerships, and advancing broader regional integration.