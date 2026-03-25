‘Made in Afghanistan’ expo opens in Tashkent

The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment has announced that a major exhibition of Afghan products titled “Made in Afghanistan” is opening today (Wednesday) in Uzbekistan’s capital Tashkent.

According to the chamber, the expo—supported financially by the United Nations Development Programme—will run until Friday and aims to showcase Afghanistan’s production and export potential.

More than 60 booths have been set up by Afghan traders, featuring a wide range of products including carpets, dried and fresh fruits, saffron, pine nuts, cotton, precious and semi-precious stones, as well as beverages.

Officials from the chamber expressed hope that the expo will help expand trade relations between Afghanistan and countries in the region, particularly Uzbekistan.