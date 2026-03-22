Afghani strengthens nearly 10% against US dollar amid banking sector reforms

Afghanistan’s central bank, Da Afghanistan Bank, says the national currency has appreciated by 9.93% against the US dollar during the year 1404, citing steady progress in the country’s financial and banking systems.

Officials attributed the gains to cautious monetary policies that have helped stabilise the Afghani against major global currencies while also boosting its value against the dollar.

The bank said it has expanded oversight of financial institutions and private lenders, improving transparency and promoting more consistent standards across the sector.

As part of efforts to better manage liquidity, authorities also collected and destroyed worn-out banknotes in circulation. At the same time, officials reported growth in electronic banking, with digital payment usage rising in recent months.

Central bank spokesperson Haseebullah Noori said initiatives are underway to broaden access to banking services nationwide, including the wider rollout of Islamic banking options.

Analysts welcomed the stabilisation efforts but stressed the need to address ongoing challenges facing domestic banks, including the impact of international financial sanctions on Afghanistan.

They added that expanding Islamic banking could help draw more savings into the formal financial system, noting that a significant share of personal wealth remains outside banks. Bringing those funds into the sector, they said, could inject billions of Afghanis into the economy and further support financial stability.