Uzbekistan delivers over 290 tons of aid to Afghanistan

Uzbekistan has delivered more than 290 tons of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, according to the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The assistance, provided ahead of Eid al-Fitr, is intended to support vulnerable communities while reinforcing ties between the neighboring countries.

The shipment includes essential food supplies such as flour, rice, wheat, vegetable oil, instant meals, pasta, and confectionery. An official handover ceremony was held in the border town of Hairatan.

Local officials, including Balkh province representatives and authorities from Hairatan, expressed appreciation for the continued support, acknowledging Uzbekistan’s efforts to assist the Afghan people.

Among those present at the ceremony were Uzbekistan’s Ambassador to Afghanistan, Oybek Usmanov, and Surkhandarya regional governor Ulugbek Kosimov.

The aid delivery underscores Uzbekistan’s ongoing humanitarian engagement and its broader efforts to promote regional cooperation and stability.