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IEA approves electronic system for managing official correspondence and documents
At a regular meeting of the Economic Commission, chaired by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, the electronic system for managing official correspondence and administrative documents of government institutions was approved.
According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, the system was presented by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology for discussion. Following a comprehensive evaluation, it was approved, and the ministry was instructed to implement it gradually.
With the implementation of this system, coordination among government institutions will be strengthened, and transparency, efficiency, and security will improve. It will help prevent forgery, corruption, and time wastage, enhance the accuracy of data and accountability, and mark a significant step toward e-governance.
The meeting also included the presentation of a report on 22 public welfare projects, for which implementation has been ordered by the leadership of the Islamic Emirate, to be funded through mining revenues.
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Dozens of media violations reviewed as Afghanistan expands licensing in 1404
The Media Violations Review Commission in Afghanistan says it held dozens of meetings over the solar year 1404 to review complaints from journalists and assess regulatory breaches across media outlets nationwide.
According to officials, the commission also issued new licences during the year to 16 radio stations, one website, five print publications, two news agencies, 90 YouTube channels, and 27 cultural institutions.
In addition, operating licences were renewed for two television channels, 29 radio stations, four print outlets, and 12 cultural organisations.
The report states that 76 violations were recorded in broadcast media, including radio and television, while a further 35 cases were identified across digital platforms such as YouTube, websites, X (formerly Twitter), and others. All cases, officials said, were reviewed and processed by the commission.
Authorities also said the body addressed complaints raised by 26 journalists and examined around 7,000 copies of newspapers, weekly papers, and monthly magazines from both Kabul and the provinces.
Officials say the commission’s work is aimed at regulating media activity, handling complaints, and improving working conditions for journalists across the country.
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EU in quiet contacts with IEA over Afghan migrant returns
The clarification comes amid increasing political pressure within parts of the EU to advance deportations to Afghanistan.
The European Commission has addressed growing speculation over whether the EU is engaging with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on deportations and migration returns, confirming that while no formal political contact or recognition exists, limited technical-level discussions are taking place.
At a press briefing in Brussels, the Commission said there had been no official meetings, invitations, or diplomatic recognition of the IEA.
However, it acknowledged that some operational contacts are ongoing at a technical level, following requests from EU interior and migration ministers to improve coordination on the return of Afghan nationals who have no legal right to remain in Europe, including individuals assessed as security risks.
The clarification comes amid increasing political pressure within parts of the EU to advance deportations to Afghanistan.
The Commission emphasised that Afghanistan remains a highly sensitive case due to ongoing humanitarian concerns and human rights restrictions under the IEA administration. These conditions, it noted, make any return policy legally and operationally difficult under EU and international law.
It also stressed that return decisions remain the responsibility of individual member states and must comply with fundamental rights protections.
The issue has gained further momentum following reports that Sweden is set to take a leading role in EU-level outreach to the IEA, as the bloc weighs how to handle increasing numbers of Afghan nationals subject to deportation orders across Europe.
While some member states are pushing for more structured cooperation with Kabul authorities to facilitate returns, others remain cautious, warning that engagement with the IEA could raise legal and political concerns given its international status and domestic policies.
The Commission reiterated that any contacts are strictly technical and focused on practical migration management rather than political recognition or broader engagement with the IEA government.
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UK sets new limits on Afghan relocation, ends evacuation assistance
The National Audit Office warned in March that it could take nearly three more years to complete relocations unless sped up.
Afghan families approved for resettlement in Britain will now have to get to the UK without assistance, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has confirmed.
Defence Minister Luke Pollard told MPs in a written statement that around 9,000 Afghans still awaiting relocation will no longer receive help to leave the country. Instead, they are expected to “make their own way to a third country when they are able to do so,” where visa and housing support will be provided until 2028.
He said some eligible families had already moved independently to countries such as Pakistan, and the decision followed evidence of “successful self-moves,” reassessment of risk, and cost considerations. He added that in-country relocation support was no longer sustainable.
The National Audit Office warned in March that it could take nearly three more years to complete relocations unless sped up. The schemes closed to new applicants in July last year, shortly before a major MoD data breach affecting applicants was revealed.
The Afghan Resettlement Programme had aimed to complete relocations by March 2029, but a new deadline of December 2028 has been set, after which all support will end. The British government is also winding down temporary accommodation, with six hotels still in use and two due to close shortly.
IEA approves electronic system for managing official correspondence and documents
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