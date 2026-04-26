Afghanistan seeks Russian investment to boost power sector development

Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) has invited Russian companies to invest in and support the development of Afghanistan’s electricity sector, following talks in Russia.

According to the state power utility, its leadership delegation met with several major Russian firms specializing in power generation and technical services. The discussions focused on expanding cooperation, attracting investment, and launching joint energy projects.

During the meetings, Russian companies were encouraged to visit Afghanistan, explore investment opportunities, and engage in technical consultations. Initial understandings were reached on collaboration in key areas such as power grid development, technical training, and broader energy infrastructure.

Russian firms have expressed readiness to participate in these initiatives, with agreements seen as a step toward long-term cooperation in the electricity sector.

In the near future, technical teams from Russian companies are expected to travel to Afghanistan to begin assessments and coordinate with local experts. Officials say these efforts will lay the groundwork for implementing joint electricity projects.

Authorities believe the cooperation could play a significant role in improving power supply, boosting domestic electricity generation, and strengthening Afghanistan’s national grid.