IEA Public Health Minister discusses health cooperation with Uzbek counterpart

Noor Jalal Jalali, Afghanistan’s Minister of Public Health, held talks with Asilbek Khudayarov, Uzbekistan’s Minister of Health, on strengthening and expanding health cooperation between the two countries, emphasizing the delivery of standard healthcare services.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Public Health, the meeting was held on Saturday at the governor’s office in Balkh province. Mohammad Yousuf Wafa, Governor of Balkh, and Haji Abdullah Zaid, Deputy Minister for Food and Pharmaceuticals at the Ministry of Public Health, also attended the meeting.

During the discussions, both sides addressed joint programs to enhance the capacity of health professionals, the supply of necessary factors for hemophilia patients, facilitation of visa issuance for patients, ensuring quality control of food products and medicines, and the provision of modern medical equipment for hospitals.

It was also agreed that joint technical teams would be formed to implement these initiatives and carry out necessary future actions.

In addition, officials from the Ministry of Public Health invited representatives of pharmaceutical manufacturing companies from Uzbekistan to invest in medicine production in Afghanistan and to expand cooperation in other health sectors as well.

The Uzbek Health Minister assured that his country would cooperate with Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health in the mentioned areas.