Latest News
IEA Public Health Minister discusses health cooperation with Uzbek counterpart
Noor Jalal Jalali, Afghanistan’s Minister of Public Health, held talks with Asilbek Khudayarov, Uzbekistan’s Minister of Health, on strengthening and expanding health cooperation between the two countries, emphasizing the delivery of standard healthcare services.
According to a statement from the Ministry of Public Health, the meeting was held on Saturday at the governor’s office in Balkh province. Mohammad Yousuf Wafa, Governor of Balkh, and Haji Abdullah Zaid, Deputy Minister for Food and Pharmaceuticals at the Ministry of Public Health, also attended the meeting.
During the discussions, both sides addressed joint programs to enhance the capacity of health professionals, the supply of necessary factors for hemophilia patients, facilitation of visa issuance for patients, ensuring quality control of food products and medicines, and the provision of modern medical equipment for hospitals.
It was also agreed that joint technical teams would be formed to implement these initiatives and carry out necessary future actions.
In addition, officials from the Ministry of Public Health invited representatives of pharmaceutical manufacturing companies from Uzbekistan to invest in medicine production in Afghanistan and to expand cooperation in other health sectors as well.
The Uzbek Health Minister assured that his country would cooperate with Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health in the mentioned areas.
Latest News
Haqqani meets envoys of participating countries at Kabul wrestling festival
Sirajuddin Haqqani, Minister of Interior Affairs, met on Saturday with representatives and athletes from countries participating in the international traditional wrestling competitions in Kabul.
“The Ministry of Interior said in a statement that Haqqani stated during the meeting: “The arrival of athletes from different countries and their experience of warm welcome and hospitality here shows that the country is steadily moving toward progress, and the message of peace and stability of Afghanistan is being widely spread.”
Haqqani expressed appreciation to the athletes of the participating countries and said: “Athletes are unofficial sports ambassadors of their countries; therefore, they should take with them the message of peace, brotherhood, and a positive image of Afghanistan to their respective countries.”
He also assured the leadership of the Olympic Committee and representatives of Afghan athletes of all kinds of cooperation and support, and praised the hospitality extended to foreign athletes as well as the good organization of the competitions.
It is worth noting that Kabul is hosting an international traditional wrestling tournament, bringing together athletes, officials, and spectators in a display of sport and regional engagement
Latest News
UK considers talks with IEA over deporting Afghan asylum seekers
The UK is considering potential talks with the Islamic Emirate on deporting failed Afghan asylum seekers, marking a possible shift in policy.
UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said the government is “closely monitoring” discussions by other countries, including European partners, but stressed that no final decision has been made and the option remains open.
Afghans were the most common nationality arriving in the UK by small boats in the year ending June 2025, with 6,360 arrivals—an 18% increase from the previous year. Between 2022 and 2024, nearly 30,000 Afghans applied for asylum in the UK.
However, the UK does not officially recognize the Islamic Emirate, creating a major barrier to any deportation agreement.
Shabana said: “We’re monitoring very closely what is happening in terms of other countries, whether that’s European partners or others, and conversations they are having with other countries, including Afghanistan.
“I’m not going to get into any additional discussions that are happening in government – we’ll have more to say about that in the future – but of course we monitor closely and we work with our partners in terms of the efforts that we all need to make collectively to try to get agreements.
“I’m not ruling it in or out. I’m not going to give a running commentary on additional conversations that are happening.”
Latest News
Afghanistan-Pakistan talks in Urumqi were positive: Muttaqi
Islamic Emirate Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has said the recent talks between Afghanistan and Pakistan in Urumqi, China, have had positive results.
At the graduation ceremony of the Institute of Diplomacy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he called on politicians, scholars, professors, writers and media activists to deal with sensitive issues between the two neighboring and Islamic countries with “responsibility” and refrain from publishing irresponsible content.
Muttaqi stressed that diplomacy should be based on ethics and Sharia principles, adding that some youths publish content that could harm the country without knowing the consequences.
He also said there was no armed opposition movement across Afghanistan and no reports of attacks on checkpoints or capture of areas by the opposition.
IEA Public Health Minister discusses health cooperation with Uzbek counterpart
Saar: Talks between Iran and US discussed
Haqqani meets envoys of participating countries at Kabul wrestling festival
Kohli, Padikkal fire Bengaluru into IPL top two with win over Gujarat
Palestinian local elections give some Gazans a chance to vote for the first time in years
IEA supreme leader orders replacement of foreign terminology in official documents
Russia deems US military presence in Afghanistan unacceptable
Afghanistan hosts inaugural Afghanistan–Central Asia Consultative Dialogue to strengthen regional cooperation
TAPI gas pipeline advances 25 km in Afghanistan
Russia backs Uzbekistan–Afghanistan trade hub, praises regional economic cooperation
Saar: Talks between Iran and US discussed
Tawsia: Activities of Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development discussed
Tahawol: EU envoy’s concern over Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s focus on developing regional cooperation discussed
Tahawol: Ceasefire extension between US and Iran discussed
Trending
-
Business5 days ago
Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan agree on framework to boost trade and transit
-
Latest News3 days ago
Pakistan ramps up deportations of Afghan refugees, rights group warns
-
Sport2 days ago
Kabul hosts international wrestling tournament, highlighting regional ties and unity
-
International Sports4 days ago
IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians crush Gujarat Titans by 99 runs
-
Regional4 days ago
Pakistan PM welcomes US-Iran ceasefire extension
-
Sport3 days ago
IPL 2026: Sunrisers dominate Delhi Capital with record-breaking batsmen show
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan still facing humanitarian crisis regarding returnees: IOM chief
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan goes on trial in US for Kabul airport bombing in 2021