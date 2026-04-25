Haqqani meets envoys of participating countries at Kabul wrestling festival

Sirajuddin Haqqani, Minister of Interior Affairs, met on Saturday with representatives and athletes from countries participating in the international traditional wrestling competitions in Kabul.

“The Ministry of Interior said in a statement that Haqqani stated during the meeting: “The arrival of athletes from different countries and their experience of warm welcome and hospitality here shows that the country is steadily moving toward progress, and the message of peace and stability of Afghanistan is being widely spread.”

Haqqani expressed appreciation to the athletes of the participating countries and said: “Athletes are unofficial sports ambassadors of their countries; therefore, they should take with them the message of peace, brotherhood, and a positive image of Afghanistan to their respective countries.”

He also assured the leadership of the Olympic Committee and representatives of Afghan athletes of all kinds of cooperation and support, and praised the hospitality extended to foreign athletes as well as the good organization of the competitions.

It is worth noting that Kabul is hosting an international traditional wrestling tournament, bringing together athletes, officials, and spectators in a display of sport and regional engagement