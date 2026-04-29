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EU in quiet contacts with IEA over Afghan migrant returns
The clarification comes amid increasing political pressure within parts of the EU to advance deportations to Afghanistan.
The European Commission has addressed growing speculation over whether the EU is engaging with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on deportations and migration returns, confirming that while no formal political contact or recognition exists, limited technical-level discussions are taking place.
At a press briefing in Brussels, the Commission said there had been no official meetings, invitations, or diplomatic recognition of the IEA.
However, it acknowledged that some operational contacts are ongoing at a technical level, following requests from EU interior and migration ministers to improve coordination on the return of Afghan nationals who have no legal right to remain in Europe, including individuals assessed as security risks.
The clarification comes amid increasing political pressure within parts of the EU to advance deportations to Afghanistan.
The Commission emphasised that Afghanistan remains a highly sensitive case due to ongoing humanitarian concerns and human rights restrictions under the IEA administration. These conditions, it noted, make any return policy legally and operationally difficult under EU and international law.
It also stressed that return decisions remain the responsibility of individual member states and must comply with fundamental rights protections.
The issue has gained further momentum following reports that Sweden is set to take a leading role in EU-level outreach to the IEA, as the bloc weighs how to handle increasing numbers of Afghan nationals subject to deportation orders across Europe.
While some member states are pushing for more structured cooperation with Kabul authorities to facilitate returns, others remain cautious, warning that engagement with the IEA could raise legal and political concerns given its international status and domestic policies.
The Commission reiterated that any contacts are strictly technical and focused on practical migration management rather than political recognition or broader engagement with the IEA government.
Latest News
UK sets new limits on Afghan relocation, ends evacuation assistance
The National Audit Office warned in March that it could take nearly three more years to complete relocations unless sped up.
Afghan families approved for resettlement in Britain will now have to get to the UK without assistance, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has confirmed.
Defence Minister Luke Pollard told MPs in a written statement that around 9,000 Afghans still awaiting relocation will no longer receive help to leave the country. Instead, they are expected to “make their own way to a third country when they are able to do so,” where visa and housing support will be provided until 2028.
He said some eligible families had already moved independently to countries such as Pakistan, and the decision followed evidence of “successful self-moves,” reassessment of risk, and cost considerations. He added that in-country relocation support was no longer sustainable.
The National Audit Office warned in March that it could take nearly three more years to complete relocations unless sped up. The schemes closed to new applicants in July last year, shortly before a major MoD data breach affecting applicants was revealed.
The Afghan Resettlement Programme had aimed to complete relocations by March 2029, but a new deadline of December 2028 has been set, after which all support will end. The British government is also winding down temporary accommodation, with six hotels still in use and two due to close shortly.
International Sports
ATN brings AFC U17 Asian Cup action to Afghan audiences
The event promises to be another exciting tournament with berths to the FIFA U17 World Cup Qatar 2026 also at stake.
Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) has confirmed it will broadcast the group stage matches and finals of the AFC U17 Men’s Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026, bringing coverage of the continent’s premier youth competition to viewers across Afghanistan.
The tournament is set to begin next week in Saudi Arabia and will run from May 5 to May 22, featuring 16 of Asia’s top under-17 national teams competing for continental glory and places at the FIFA U17 World Cup Qatar 2026.
The top two teams from each of the four groups will advance to the quarterfinals and automatically qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.
Hosts Saudi Arabia lead Group A alongside Tajikistan, Thailand and Myanmar.
Group B features defending contenders Japan with Indonesia, China and Qatar.
In Group C, South Korea will face Yemen, Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates.
Group D includes defending champions Uzbekistan, alongside Australia, India and North Korea.
The tournament is expected to showcase some of Asia’s brightest young football talents, with scouts and fans watching closely as the next generation of stars take center stage.
ATN has confirmed coverage will include key group stage matches and the final later this month. Fans are encouraged to follow Ariana Television and Ariana News’ social media pages for updates, team information and schedules.
International Sports
Rajasthan Royals end Punjab Kings’ unbeaten run in IPL thriller
Chasing a formidable target of 223, Rajasthan produced a stunning batting display to reach 228 for 4 in 19.2 overs, winning with four balls to spare.
The unbeaten run of the Punjab Kings came to an end on Tuesday night as the Rajasthan Royals pulled off a thrilling six-wicket victory in Match 40 of Indian Premier League 2026 (IPL) at the New International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh.
Chasing a formidable target of 223, Rajasthan produced a stunning batting display to reach 228 for 4 in 19.2 overs, winning with four balls to spare.
Punjab were sent in to bat after Royals captain Riyan Parag won the toss. The hosts made a flying start through Priyansh Arya, who blasted 29 off just 11 balls before falling to Jofra Archer.
Prabhsimran Singh then anchored the innings with a composed 59 from 44 balls, while Cooper Connolly added a quickfire 30 off 14 deliveries.
Captain Shreyas Iyer scored 30 from 27 balls, but it was Marcus Stoinis who transformed the innings late on with a brutal unbeaten 62 from only 22 deliveries. His knock, featuring four fours and six sixes, powered Punjab to 222 for 4.
Rajasthan’s reply began in explosive fashion as youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed 43 off just 16 balls, including five sixes, while Yashasvi Jaiswal struck 51 from 27 balls to keep the chase on course.
Punjab fought back through veteran spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who claimed 3 for 36 and removed Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel and other key batters to revive hopes of defending the total.
However, Donovan Ferreira held his nerve with a match-winning unbeaten 52 off 26 balls, while Shubham Dubey added a rapid 31 not out from 12 deliveries.
Ferreira sealed victory in style by launching the first ball of the final over from Marco Jansen for six over long-on.
Ferreira was named Player of the Match for guiding Rajasthan home under pressure.
Despite the defeat, Punjab remain top of the IPL standings with 13 points from eight matches. Rajasthan moved to 12 points, strengthening their playoff hopes with a major away win.
Attention now turns to today’s blockbuster IPL clash as Mumbai Indians face Sunrisers Hyderabad in a high-stakes encounter that could have major playoff implications. With star players on both sides and two powerful batting line-ups, fans can expect another thrilling contest.
The match will be broadcast live and exclusively across Afghanistan on Ariana Television Network.
EU in quiet contacts with IEA over Afghan migrant returns
UK sets new limits on Afghan relocation, ends evacuation assistance
ATN brings AFC U17 Asian Cup action to Afghan audiences
Rajasthan Royals end Punjab Kings’ unbeaten run in IPL thriller
Wasi, UK envoy discuss Pakistan tensions and aid access
IEA supreme leader orders replacement of foreign terminology in official documents
Afghanistan hosts inaugural Afghanistan–Central Asia Consultative Dialogue to strengthen regional cooperation
TAPI gas pipeline advances 25 km in Afghanistan
Russia backs Uzbekistan–Afghanistan trade hub, praises regional economic cooperation
Tripartite agreement to launch new Russia–Turkmenistan–Afghanistan transit corridor
Tahawol: Russian special representative trip to Kabul discussed
Saar: World’s reactions to Pakistani attacks in Kunar discussed
Tahawol: Kabul and Riyadh Push to Expand Ties
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