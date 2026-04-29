EU in quiet contacts with IEA over Afghan migrant returns

The European Commission has addressed growing speculation over whether the EU is engaging with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on deportations and migration returns, confirming that while no formal political contact or recognition exists, limited technical-level discussions are taking place.

At a press briefing in Brussels, the Commission said there had been no official meetings, invitations, or diplomatic recognition of the IEA.

However, it acknowledged that some operational contacts are ongoing at a technical level, following requests from EU interior and migration ministers to improve coordination on the return of Afghan nationals who have no legal right to remain in Europe, including individuals assessed as security risks.

The clarification comes amid increasing political pressure within parts of the EU to advance deportations to Afghanistan.

The Commission emphasised that Afghanistan remains a highly sensitive case due to ongoing humanitarian concerns and human rights restrictions under the IEA administration. These conditions, it noted, make any return policy legally and operationally difficult under EU and international law.

It also stressed that return decisions remain the responsibility of individual member states and must comply with fundamental rights protections.

The issue has gained further momentum following reports that Sweden is set to take a leading role in EU-level outreach to the IEA, as the bloc weighs how to handle increasing numbers of Afghan nationals subject to deportation orders across Europe.

While some member states are pushing for more structured cooperation with Kabul authorities to facilitate returns, others remain cautious, warning that engagement with the IEA could raise legal and political concerns given its international status and domestic policies.

The Commission reiterated that any contacts are strictly technical and focused on practical migration management rather than political recognition or broader engagement with the IEA government.