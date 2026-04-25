Palestinian local elections give some Gazans a chance to vote for the first time in years

Palestinians were voting in local elections on Saturday that include Gaza for the first time in two decades and will ​gauge the political mood at a time when Israel’s government is seeking to destroy any future for a Palestinian state.

The West Bank-based ‌Palestinian Authority hopes the symbolic inclusion of the Gazan city of Deir al-Balah will help reinforce its claim to authority over the war-torn territory, from where it was ousted by Hamas in 2007, Reuters reported.

Gazans, who are still struggling to meet their basic needs in the devastated enclave, welcomed the opportunity to vote.

“I’ve been hearing about elections since I was born,” said Adham ​Al-Bardini, sitting next to the family’s cooking pots outside their tent home in the city. “We are eager to take part … so we can change ​the reality imposed on us.”

ISRAEL HAS EXTENDED CONTROL OVER GAZA AND WEST BANK

Since a U.S.-brokered ceasefire in Gaza between Hamas ⁠and Israel took effect in October, intermittent talks led by the United States have made little progress towards a settlement that envisages international supervision of Gaza.

European ​and Arab governments broadly support an eventual return of Palestinian Authority governance in Gaza, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state comprising Gaza, East Jerusalem and ​the West Bank, where the Palestinian Authority exercises limited self-rule under Israeli occupation.

Western diplomats say local elections could pave the way for the first national elections in nearly two decades and help advance reforms to increase transparency and accountability that the Palestinian Authority says are already well under way.

They are the first Palestinian elections to be held since the Gaza war ​started more than two years ago with the cross-border Hamas assault on southern Israeli communities. Municipal elections were last held in the West Bank four years ​ago.

The Palestinian Authority has struggled to pay wages as Israel withholds tax revenues it collects on its behalf, raising fears of economic collapse. Israel justifies withholding the funds in ‌protest at ⁠welfare payments to prisoners and families of those killed by its forces, which it argues incentivise attacks.

The Israeli government has also taken steps to help settlers acquire West Bank land and ultranationalist Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has said, “We will continue to kill the idea of a Palestinian state.”

In Deir al-Balah, which has suffered less damage from Israel’s assault since 2023 than other Gazan cities, banners bearing candidate lists hang from buildings. Some voting will take place in tents and the process will end ​two hours early due to electricity constraints.

The ​Palestinian election committee cited widespread destruction ⁠among the reasons voting could not be held across the rest of Gaza, more than half of which is controlled by Israel with the rest under Hamas rule.

HAMAS BOYCOTTS VOTE BUT SOME CANDIDATES ARE ALIGNED

Some Palestinian factions are boycotting the ​elections in protest at the Palestinian Authority’s request that candidates back its agreements, which include recognition of the state ​of Israel.

Hamas, which has ⁠ruled Gaza for nearly two decades, has not formally nominated any candidates but one list in the Deir al-Balah election is widely viewed by residents and analysts as aligned with it.

Analysts say the performance of candidates linked to the militant group could gauge its popularity. Most candidates, including in the West Bank, are running under Fatah, ⁠the main ​political movement behind the Palestinian Authority, or as independents.

Hamas has said it would respect the results, ​and Palestinian sources told Reuters ahead of the vote that the group’s civil policemen would be deployed to safeguard polling stations in Gaza.

The Palestinian Central Elections Committee said more than one million Palestinians, ​including 70,000 in Gaza, are eligible to vote, with results expected late on Saturday or on Sunday.