Uzbekistan ratifies preferential trade agreement with Afghanistan
Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has officially ratified the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between Uzbekistan and Afghanistan.
The agreement was first signed on 10 June 2025 during the Tashkent International Investment Forum by Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Laziz Kudratov and Afghanistan’s Minister Nuriddin Azizi, Uzbekistan Daily reported.
The PTA eliminates tariffs on 14 categories of goods, simplifies the issuance of phytosanitary permits for Afghan agricultural products, and introduces additional support measures for Uzbek exporters.
In February 2026, Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjaev held online talks with Azizi to accelerate the agreement’s entry into force, advance investment projects, and promote industrial cooperation. A new joint business forum is planned to take place in Kabul after the conclusion of Ramadan.
The agreement is expected to strengthen bilateral trade, boost economic ties, and create new opportunities for Afghan businesses and exporters.
Afghanistan steps in to replace Iran in supplying fruits and vegetables to Russia
Afghanistan is preparing to increase exports of fruits and vegetables to Russia following a temporary ban by Iran on food exports, Russian media reported citing Rustam Khabibullin, head of the Russian Business Center in Afghanistan.
On March 3, the Iranian government announced an indefinite suspension of all food and agricultural exports to prioritize domestic food security amid ongoing regional conflict. Goods that were previously destined for Russian retailers are now being redirected to Iranian state reserves.
In response, Afghanistan has already dispatched its first shipment of 100 tons of apples to Russia. Shipments of peppers, dried fruits, nuts, celery, zucchini, eggplant, citrus, berries, herbs, and melons are being prepared for delivery in the coming weeks. Khabibullin noted that demand from Russia is growing, and Afghan exporters aim to meet the rising requests to prevent shortages and stabilize prices for consumers.
Ministry of Public Works: Railway transport operating smoothly across all ports
The Ministry of Public Works has confirmed that railway transport through Afghanistan’s four main ports is running normally, with no disruptions reported.
According to the ministry, 127,650 metric tons of goods—including oil, non-oil items, and other materials—were transported via the railway last week (27 February–3 March). Shipments by port were as follows:
- Hairatan: 88,186 tons
- Aqina: 10,769 tons
- Torkhandi: 14,123 tons
- Khaf–Herat: 14,572 tons
Exports accounted for 265 tons, mainly dried fruits and mineral stones.
The Minister of Public Works has directed port officials and provincial department heads to ensure additional support and facilities for traders transporting essential and food items during these sensitive times.
Mujahid: Trade with Iran through Khaf–Herat railway operating normally
Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, has announced that commercial transportation through the Khaf–Herat railway is continuing without interruption.
According to Mujahid, all relevant departments overseeing the railway are carrying out their routine operations, and there have been no delays in the movement of commercial goods.
He confirmed that a freight train carrying commercial goods has arrived at the Rozanak station in Herat province, transporting 42 wagons of cement and two wagons of MDF boards.
Another cargo train carrying food and fuel supplies is expected to arrive later.
Mujahid also noted that, based on information from Iranian railway authorities, around 900 wagons currently in Iran are en route to Afghanistan and will enter the country as scheduled.
He urged national traders to refrain from unjustified price increases in order to maintain market stability.
