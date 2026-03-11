Latest News
Afghan refugees in Iran face ‘impossible choices,’ UNHCR official warns
A senior official from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) says many Afghans living in Iran are facing increasingly difficult decisions as insecurity and economic hardship deepen across the region.
Arafat Jamal, the UNHCR representative in Afghanistan, told Al Jazeera that Afghans in Iran are caught between two difficult realities: remaining in Iran amid growing instability and economic strain, or returning to Afghanistan where many also face uncertainty and insecurity.
“At the moment, it seems to be more of a preemptive move,” Jamal said, referring to Afghans leaving Iran. “People are describing bombs falling around them. There is a great deal of fear, but they are also describing a dysfunctional economy.”
According to Jamal, approximately 110,000 Afghans have returned from Iran so far this year, many driven by fear of escalating conflict and deteriorating living conditions.
“For these people there are no good choices,” he said. “They are fleeing one war only to come to another,” Jamal added, referring to ongoing cross-border tensions and military activity involving Pakistan and Afghanistan.
The UNHCR official noted that the current wave of returns follows an already unprecedented movement of people.
In 2025, around 2.8 million Afghans returned to Afghanistan, making it the largest refugee return movement in the world that year.
Humanitarian agencies warn that Afghanistan is struggling to absorb such large numbers of returnees, particularly as the country faces widespread poverty, limited employment opportunities, and reduced international aid.
Jamal also cautioned that the United Nations currently lacks sufficient funding to maintain long-term assistance programs for returning refugees.
Without additional financial support, aid organizations may struggle to provide housing, food, and basic services to the growing number of returnees arriving in Afghanistan.
Business
Uzbekistan ratifies preferential trade agreement with Afghanistan
Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has officially ratified the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between Uzbekistan and Afghanistan.
The agreement was first signed on 10 June 2025 during the Tashkent International Investment Forum by Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Laziz Kudratov and Afghanistan’s Minister Nuriddin Azizi, Uzbekistan Daily reported.
The PTA eliminates tariffs on 14 categories of goods, simplifies the issuance of phytosanitary permits for Afghan agricultural products, and introduces additional support measures for Uzbek exporters.
In February 2026, Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjaev held online talks with Azizi to accelerate the agreement’s entry into force, advance investment projects, and promote industrial cooperation. A new joint business forum is planned to take place in Kabul after the conclusion of Ramadan.
The agreement is expected to strengthen bilateral trade, boost economic ties, and create new opportunities for Afghan businesses and exporters.
Latest News
Afghanistan and Oman foreign minister discuss regional developments in phone call
Latest News
Ministry of Information and Culture honors journalists and media officials
The Ministry of Information and Culture on Tuesday honored political analysts, journalists, and media officials for their effective work in carrying out their responsibilities during a gathering in Kabul.
The event was attended by Shir Ahmad Haqqani, Minister of Information and Culture, along with several other officials, political analysts, media representatives, and journalists.
Speaking at the gathering, the minister said that safeguarding the current system and maintaining security is the responsibility of every member of society.
“The stance of political analysts and the activities of the media during times of conflict play an important role in raising public awareness and fostering political understanding among the people,” he said.
He added that the interests of the Afghan people are shared and that protecting those interests is a collective responsibility.
According to the minister, the media have a duty to reflect facts clearly and convey a real and accurate image of the country to the world.
He also stated that there is no linguistic, regional, or ethnic superiority among the people of Afghanistan and that unity and brotherhood prevail in the country.
Afghanistan’s white-ball series against Sri Lanka postponed
