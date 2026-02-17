IEA releases three Pakistani soldiers to mark Ramadan

Sheikh Hibatullah Akhundzada, the leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), in a speech to the scholars of the districts of Kandahar, expressed gratitude to the scholars of Afghanistan and to the people for obeying the Islamic Emirate.

According to a statement released by Hamdullah Fitrat, Deputy Spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate, Akhundzada said in his speech that the ulama are leaders and guides of the Ummah in matters of Sharia.

Akhundzada emphasized that the entire Ummah and the emirs are obligated to obey the scholars in matters of Sharia, seek guidance from them, and consult with them on religious issues.

“Encourage people to (practice) unity, obey one another, and consult among yourselves. The system is built by you and can also be harmed by you. If you remain vigilant, this system will endure. Strive to eliminate the customs and practices of ignorance, do not be negligent, and officials must be attentive to their responsibility’s day and night, without wasting time on futile matters. Do not covet worldly rank and status. Your benefit lies in obedience; do not show favoritism in obedience. Promote a spirit of obedience among the people, because through obedience, unity is created and your community becomes strong,” Akhundzada added.

Akhundzada stated: “Islam and Sharia have been preserved by the ulama and will continue to be preserved. At all times, efforts have been made to weaken religion and Islam, and attempts have been made to distort Sharia rulings, which continue even today to divert people from the right path. However, the ulama have prevented distortion, alteration, and changes in Sharia. At various times, they have written books and treaties and enlightened the minds of the people. The Messenger of Allah, peace be upon him, also confronted such actions and defended Islam against the Jews.”

He added: “Allah Almighty has placed a heavy responsibility on the ulama. If the scholars have strong determination and resolve, many evils will be removed from society. If we explain the harmful consequences of vices from the pulpit and in such gatherings, and teach the people Sharia rulings, many people will be reformed. Since people are believers and Muslims, preventing vices is the responsibility of the ulama. The people of Afghanistan are pious; they have given testimony in defense of Islam, borne wounds, endured prisons, and suffered various hardships. It is the responsibility of the ulama to prevent sedition, reform the minds and morals of the people, and prevent corruption.”

The leader of the Islamic Emirate stressed: “The survival, success, and preservation of the Islamic system depend on religious knowledge. One of the most important responsibilities of the Islamic system is to promote religious knowledge so that it spreads and people become aware of religion, Islam, and Sharia. Therefore, the ulama must convey religious knowledge to the people.”

At the end of the speech, according to the statement, all the ulama renewed their pledge of allegiance to the leader of the Islamic Emirate and promised that they would remain steadfast supporters of his leadership and the Sharia-based system.