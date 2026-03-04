Mujahid: Trade with Iran through Khaf–Herat railway operating normally

Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, has announced that commercial transportation through the Khaf–Herat railway is continuing without interruption.

According to Mujahid, all relevant departments overseeing the railway are carrying out their routine operations, and there have been no delays in the movement of commercial goods.

He confirmed that a freight train carrying commercial goods has arrived at the Rozanak station in Herat province, transporting 42 wagons of cement and two wagons of MDF boards.

Another cargo train carrying food and fuel supplies is expected to arrive later.

Mujahid also noted that, based on information from Iranian railway authorities, around 900 wagons currently in Iran are en route to Afghanistan and will enter the country as scheduled.

He urged national traders to refrain from unjustified price increases in order to maintain market stability.