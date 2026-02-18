Afghanistan’s Chief of Armed Forces underscores readiness and equipment for national defense

Afghanistan’s Chief of Armed Forces, Fasihuddin Fitrat, has emphasized the vital importance of military readiness and proper equipment.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of 153 personnel from the 313 Central Corps, Fitrat stressed that preparedness is essential to defend against those who challenge the unity, strength, and honor of the Islamic system and the Afghan people.

He highlighted that even during past sensitive and challenging conditions, the Islamic Emirate maintained fully trained and equipped forces.

The Ministry of Defense reiterated that maintaining readiness and proper armament is both a religious and national duty. Leaders of the Islamic Emirate have historically ensured that their forces remain prepared under all circumstances, the ministry added.

The ceremony marked the eighth graduation from the 313 Central Corps Training Center, with 153 soldiers officially completing their training.

Officials highlighted that the Islamic Emirate continues to prioritize the comprehensive readiness of its forces to counter any potential threats to national security.