Muttaqi and Chinese envoy discuss regional developments

Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met with Yue Xiaoyong, China’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, to discuss bilateral relations, regional developments, and rising tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan, the two sides reviewed ways to strengthen cooperation between Afghanistan and China, while also exchanging views on the evolving security situation in the region.

During the meeting, Muttaqi described relations between Kabul and Beijing as positive and expressed hope that collaboration between the two countries would expand further across multiple sectors, including trade, infrastructure, and regional connectivity.

He also addressed recent tensions with Pakistan, outlining Afghanistan’s position regarding what officials say were recent Pakistani attacks on Afghan territory.

Muttaqi stressed that Afghanistan prefers to resolve disputes through peaceful dialogue but emphasized that defending national sovereignty and protecting civilians remains a legitimate right.

For his part, Yue Xiaoyong expressed condolences to the families of Afghan civilians who were reportedly killed in the recent strikes. He reaffirmed Beijing’s support for resolving tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan through diplomacy and dialogue.

The Chinese envoy added that China remains in contact with Pakistani authorities and is working to encourage de-escalation and constructive engagement between the two neighboring countries.

China has increasingly played a diplomatic role in regional affairs involving Afghanistan, particularly as Beijing seeks to promote stability along its western borders and support economic connectivity projects linking Central and South Asia.