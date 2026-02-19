Latest News
Afghanistan welcomes investment and technology partnerships with India
Azizi welcomed the proposals, emphasizing Afghanistan’s abundant investment opportunities and reaffirming full support.
Nooruddin Azizi, Afghanistan’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, met with Ankush Satana and his delegation at his office to discuss expanding economic and technological cooperation.
During the meeting, Satana expressed interest in establishing a gemstone exhibition salon in Afghanistan and connecting Afghan and Indian traders in the pharmaceutical sector.
He also highlighted Germany’s advanced technology capable of producing large quantities of diesel fuel from collected plastic waste and expressed willingness to transfer this technology to Afghanistan.
Azizi welcomed the proposals, emphasizing Afghanistan’s abundant investment opportunities and reaffirming full support.
He noted that the country’s private sector is active and prepared to collaborate with foreign investors.
This meeting represents a significant step toward strengthening economic partnerships and fostering technology transfer, further boosting Afghanistan’s position as a hub for investment and trade in the region.
Latest News
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor urges political dialogue with Afghanistan
Kundi stated that security in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is directly affected by conditions in Afghanistan and recalled how past conflicts, including post-Soviet wars and post-9/11 events, fueled militancy in the region.
Faisal Karim Kundi, Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, stressed the importance of political dialogue with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan during a regional meeting on “Security, Trade, and Economic Affairs between Pakistan and Afghanistan” held in Peshawar.
The event was hosted by the University of Peshawar’s Department of International Relations.
Kundi said that domestic and cross-border challenges can only be addressed through constructive engagement among political leaders. He emphasized that a stable Afghanistan is essential not just for Pakistan, but for the wider region, and that lasting peace is key to economic growth and expanded trade.
The meeting also addressed regional security, trade challenges, and the potential of Pakistan-Afghanistan crossings to strengthen connectivity with Central Asia.
Kundi stated that security in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is directly affected by conditions in Afghanistan and recalled how past conflicts, including post-Soviet wars and post-9/11 events, fueled militancy in the region.
The IEA has meanwhile not commented on Kundi’s remarks but officials have in the past repeatedly acknowledged the need for positive dialogue with neighboring countries to strengthen ties and economic relations.
Latest News
US raises concerns over American detainees in Afghanistan
Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate, said talks with U.S. officials are ongoing and expressed hope for a peaceful resolution.
Don Brown, U.S. chargé d’affaires for Afghanistan in Qatar, expressed concern over American citizens currently detained in Afghanistan, describing their situation as “regrettable” and calling for continued diplomatic efforts to resolve the matter.
Brown noted that the detainee issue remains a key focus in discussions between Washington and Kabul.
Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate, said talks with U.S. officials are ongoing and expressed hope for a peaceful resolution.
The matter has been part of U.S.-Afghanistan engagement for several years, with past negotiations securing the release of some Americans.
In September 2025, the U.S. established a framework allowing sanctions on entities that wrongfully detain American citizens.
The situation underscores the continuing importance of detainee negotiations in U.S.–Afghanistan relations.
Latest News
Islamabad summons Afghan diplomat over Bajaur terror attack
According to spokesperson Tahir Andrabi, the Afghan diplomat was handed a note expressing deep concern over the use of Afghan territory in the attack.
Pakistan’s Foreign Office summoned the Afghan deputy ambassador to formally protest a recent terrorist attack in Bajaur.
According to spokesperson Tahir Andrabi, the Afghan diplomat was handed a note expressing deep concern over the use of Afghan territory in the attack.
On February 16, militants linked to Fitna al-Khawarij targeted security forces in Bajaur, resulting in the deaths of 11 personnel.
The spokesperson emphasized Pakistan’s concern over the continued presence of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan leadership in Afghanistan and its operations from across the border.
The Afghan diplomat was reminded that such incidents undermine bilateral relations and regional stability.
Pakistan urged the Afghan authorities to take effective measures to curb cross-border militant activity and prevent future attacks.
Saar: Pakistan’s ongoing threats against Afghanistan discussed
Afghanistan welcomes investment and technology partnerships with India
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor urges political dialogue with Afghanistan
US raises concerns over American detainees in Afghanistan
Islamabad summons Afghan diplomat over Bajaur terror attack
Afghan traders sign deal to import pharmaceuticals from Bangladesh
AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026: Day One Review
AFC Futsal Asian Cup: Afghanistan to face Iran in crucial Group D clash
Russia signals interest in expanding investment and trade ties with Afghanistan
Afghanistan shine on Day Two of AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026
Saar: Pakistan’s ongoing threats against Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Release of three Pakistani prisoners by IEA discussed
Saar: Moves toward unified policy on Afghanistan
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s role in regional connectivity and trade
Saar: Activities of aid organizations in Afghanistan
Trending
-
Latest News2 days ago
IEA releases three Pakistani soldiers to mark Ramadan
-
Latest News2 days ago
Grateful to Afghans and Ulama for obeying the Islamic Emirate, says Hibatullah Akhundzada
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan’s defense ministry unveils new military uniforms for armed forces
-
Latest News1 day ago
Afghanistan’s Chief of Armed Forces underscores readiness and equipment for national defense
-
Latest News4 days ago
Tajikistan: Recent attacks from Afghanistan aimed at damaging our relations with China
-
Business4 days ago
Iran–China rail link via Afghanistan proposed to cut transit time
-
Latest News5 days ago
Japan maintains direct contacts with IEA officials through Kabul Embassy
-
Latest News4 days ago
Iran would prevail in potential conflict with the United States, says IEA spokesman