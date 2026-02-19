Afghanistan welcomes investment and technology partnerships with India

Nooruddin Azizi, Afghanistan’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, met with Ankush Satana and his delegation at his office to discuss expanding economic and technological cooperation.

During the meeting, Satana expressed interest in establishing a gemstone exhibition salon in Afghanistan and connecting Afghan and Indian traders in the pharmaceutical sector.

He also highlighted Germany’s advanced technology capable of producing large quantities of diesel fuel from collected plastic waste and expressed willingness to transfer this technology to Afghanistan.

Azizi welcomed the proposals, emphasizing Afghanistan’s abundant investment opportunities and reaffirming full support.

He noted that the country’s private sector is active and prepared to collaborate with foreign investors.

This meeting represents a significant step toward strengthening economic partnerships and fostering technology transfer, further boosting Afghanistan’s position as a hub for investment and trade in the region.