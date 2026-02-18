Latest News
Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan shift to opportunity-focused approach on Afghanistan; regional cooperation highlighted
Esmatullah Ergashev, Uzbekistan’s special representative for Afghanistan, noted that Central Asian countries plan to advance joint projects in Afghanistan and further expand regional cooperation.
Astana recently hosted an extraordinary meeting of the Regional Contact Group on Afghanistan, bringing together representatives from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan to discuss regional engagement and cooperation with Afghanistan.
Yerkin Tokumov, Kazakhstan’s special presidential representative for Afghanistan, said the country is moving away from viewing Afghanistan solely as a security concern and is adopting an opportunity-driven approach.
He stressed the importance of strengthening political, economic, trade, and transit ties, highlighting Afghanistan’s role as a strategic bridge between Central and South Asia.
The meeting underscores a growing consensus among Afghanistan’s neighbors to leverage opportunities for partnership, aiming to foster regional stability, enhance economic integration, and support sustainable development initiatives in the country.
Afghanistan’s Chief of Armed Forces underscores readiness and equipment for national defense
Afghanistan’s Chief of Armed Forces, Fasihuddin Fitrat, has emphasized the vital importance of military readiness and proper equipment.
Speaking at the graduation ceremony of 153 personnel from the 313 Central Corps, Fitrat stressed that preparedness is essential to defend against those who challenge the unity, strength, and honor of the Islamic system and the Afghan people.
He highlighted that even during past sensitive and challenging conditions, the Islamic Emirate maintained fully trained and equipped forces.
The Ministry of Defense reiterated that maintaining readiness and proper armament is both a religious and national duty. Leaders of the Islamic Emirate have historically ensured that their forces remain prepared under all circumstances, the ministry added.
Officials highlighted that the Islamic Emirate continues to prioritize the comprehensive readiness of its forces to counter any potential threats to national security.
Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat extends electricity import agreement with Iran for 1405
Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), Afghanistan’s national power utility, has signed an agreement with Iran to continue importing electricity for the solar year 1405 (2026–2027), as part of efforts to stabilize power supplies amid growing domestic demand.
The agreement was signed during an official visit to Iran by a high-level DABS delegation led by its Chief Executive Officer, Alhaj Mullah Abdul Haq Hamkar.
The delegation held extensive meetings with Iranian energy officials in Tehran, focusing on the extension of existing power purchase arrangements as well as broader cooperation in electricity transmission and infrastructure development.
According to DABS, the discussions also addressed technical coordination, capacity expansion, and the reliability of cross-border electricity transmission lines linking the two countries. The visit was conducted at the invitation of Tavanir, the Iranian state organization responsible for electricity generation, transmission, and distribution.
Domestic power generation covers only a fraction of national demand, particularly during winter months and periods of peak consumption, making long-term import agreements critical for maintaining supply to urban centers and industrial zones.
DABS officials said sustained engagement with regional electricity-exporting countries has helped strengthen energy cooperation and improve procurement planning.
The extension of the agreement with Iran is expected to support energy security, reduce supply disruptions, and provide greater predictability for Afghanistan’s power sector as authorities continue to explore domestic generation and renewable energy projects.
Afghanistan welcomes Ramazan; authorities emphasize security and support for citizens
Afghanistan on Wednesday marked the first day of the holy month of Ramazan and several other countries, with various institutions and officials extending their congratulations to the public.
The UN Development Programme representative emphasized that the organization will continue supporting families to ensure access to essential services such as water, energy, healthcare, and protection against natural disasters.
Former Chief Executive and head of the National Reconciliation Council, Abdullah Abdullah, expressed hope that this Ramazan would serve as a catalyst for positive change, fostering lasting peace, security, and prosperity across Afghanistan.
The Ministry of Interior also issued a statement assuring citizens that Afghan security forces are fully prepared to safeguard the public, allowing worshippers to observe Ramazan and carry out daily activities in a safe and peaceful environment.
