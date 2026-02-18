Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan shift to opportunity-focused approach on Afghanistan; regional cooperation highlighted

Astana recently hosted an extraordinary meeting of the Regional Contact Group on Afghanistan, bringing together representatives from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan to discuss regional engagement and cooperation with Afghanistan.

Yerkin Tokumov, Kazakhstan’s special presidential representative for Afghanistan, said the country is moving away from viewing Afghanistan solely as a security concern and is adopting an opportunity-driven approach.

He stressed the importance of strengthening political, economic, trade, and transit ties, highlighting Afghanistan’s role as a strategic bridge between Central and South Asia.

Esmatullah Ergashev, Uzbekistan’s special representative for Afghanistan, noted that Central Asian countries plan to advance joint projects in Afghanistan and further expand regional cooperation.

The meeting underscores a growing consensus among Afghanistan’s neighbors to leverage opportunities for partnership, aiming to foster regional stability, enhance economic integration, and support sustainable development initiatives in the country.