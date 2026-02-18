Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat extends electricity import agreement with Iran for 1405

Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), Afghanistan’s national power utility, has signed an agreement with Iran to continue importing electricity for the solar year 1405 (2026–2027), as part of efforts to stabilize power supplies amid growing domestic demand.

The agreement was signed during an official visit to Iran by a high-level DABS delegation led by its Chief Executive Officer, Alhaj Mullah Abdul Haq Hamkar.

The delegation held extensive meetings with Iranian energy officials in Tehran, focusing on the extension of existing power purchase arrangements as well as broader cooperation in electricity transmission and infrastructure development.

According to DABS, the discussions also addressed technical coordination, capacity expansion, and the reliability of cross-border electricity transmission lines linking the two countries. The visit was conducted at the invitation of Tavanir, the Iranian state organization responsible for electricity generation, transmission, and distribution.

Afghanistan remains heavily dependent on imported electricity, with a significant share of its power supplied by neighboring countries including Iran, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Tajikistan.

Domestic power generation covers only a fraction of national demand, particularly during winter months and periods of peak consumption, making long-term import agreements critical for maintaining supply to urban centers and industrial zones.

DABS officials said sustained engagement with regional electricity-exporting countries has helped strengthen energy cooperation and improve procurement planning.

The extension of the agreement with Iran is expected to support energy security, reduce supply disruptions, and provide greater predictability for Afghanistan’s power sector as authorities continue to explore domestic generation and renewable energy projects.