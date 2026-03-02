Iran casts doubt over participation in FIFA World Cup 2026 in US

Iran’s football federation chief has cast doubt over the country’s participation in this summer’s FIFA World Cup 2026, following US and Israeli airstrikes on Iranian territory.

Mehdi Taj, president of the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran, said the attacks have overshadowed preparations for the tournament, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

“What is certain is that after this attack, we cannot be expected to look forward to the World Cup with hope,” Taj told sports outlet Varzesh3. “The US regime has attacked our homeland and this is an incident that will not go unanswered.”

Iran have been drawn in Group G alongside Belgium, New Zealand and Egypt, with all three of their scheduled matches set to be played in the United States.

World football’s governing body FIFA said it is monitoring the situation. Meanwhile, Andrew Giuliani, head of the White House World Cup task force, wrote on social media that broader political developments were taking precedence.

Preparations for the tournament are also expected to be disrupted by a 40-day national mourning period following the reported killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The suspension of domestic league fixtures and planned warm-up matches could hinder Iran’s build-up to the event.

Iran is among countries whose citizens face US travel restrictions, though US President Donald Trump has previously said exemptions would be made for athletes, officials and their families attending the World Cup and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.