Connect with us

Sport

FIFA president backs Mexico’s World Cup preparations despite cartel violence

Published

25 seconds ago

on

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has reaffirmed his confidence in Mexico’s readiness to host matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, despite recent security concerns linked to cartel violence.

Infantino said FIFA is closely monitoring the situation but remains “very reassured” about Mexico’s preparations. He emphasized that safety planning is being coordinated with national and local authorities and expressed confidence that the tournament will be “spectacular.”

Mexico is set to host matches in Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey as part of the first-ever tri-nation World Cup, co-hosted with the United States and Canada. The 2026 tournament will feature an expanded 48-team format and 104 matches.

Recent violence in parts of Mexico, including Jalisco state, raised international concern after clashes followed a major security operation targeting cartel leadership.

However, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has said there is “no risk” to World Cup fans and that comprehensive security guarantees are in place.

BBC has noted that while security challenges remain in certain regions, federal authorities have stepped up operations and coordination ahead of major international events. FIFA officials have indicated there are no plans to remove any Mexican host venues from the schedule.

Mexico previously hosted the World Cup in 1970 and 1986 and will become the first nation to host the men’s tournament three times. Organizers say preparations remain on track as the global football community counts down to kickoff in June 2026.

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Sport

Richard Pybus appointed as head coach of Afghanistan’s national cricket team

Published

23 hours ago

on

February 24, 2026

By

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has appointed Richard Pybus as the new head coach of the Afghanistan national cricket team.

Pybus is set to join the AfghanAtalan squad ahead of their upcoming white-ball series against the Sri Lanka national cricket team in March.

A globally respected cricket leader and performance director, Pybus brings decades of international coaching experience.

He previously served as head coach, director of cricket and head of high performance for the West Indies cricket team from 2013 to 2019. During his tenure, he designed and implemented a high-performance structure that culminated in a historic treble in 2016, when the West

Indies men’s, women’s and U19 teams all claimed ICC World Cup titles in the same calendar year — a first in international cricket.

Pybus also coached the Pakistan national cricket team, guiding them to the final of the 1999 ICC Cricket World Cup, where they finished runners-up to Australia.

He later held a senior leadership role with the Bangladesh national cricket team in 2013.

At domestic level, Pybus has enjoyed notable success in South African cricket, leading teams to nine championship titles — a national record — and earning South African Cricket Coach of the Year honors twice.

He has also contributed to the development of several leading international players, including Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan, South Africa’s Faf du Plessis, and fast bowler Dale Steyn, widely regarded as one of the greatest bowlers in cricket history.

Beyond coaching, Pybus is recognized for his academic work in performance strategy.

In 2022, he earned a Doctorate in Professional Practice from Middlesex University in London for his research on the “Optimal Performance System,” a framework aimed at delivering consistent results across diverse high-performance environments.

He also holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Greenwich and a BA (Hons) degree from the University of Portsmouth.

Pybus is a Level Four CSA-certified coach and holds an executive coaching certificate from the NeuroLeadership Institute, in addition to being a certified performance coach and master-level NLP practitioner.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board welcomed Pybus to his new role and expressed confidence in his ability to lead the national side forward.

Continue Reading

Sport

José Antonio Nogueira appointed new Afghanistan head football coach

Published

4 days ago

on

February 21, 2026

By

The Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF) announced on Saturday that José Antonio Nogueira of Brazil has officially been appointed as the new head coach of Afghanistan’s national football team.

According to an AFF statement, Nogueira’s introduction ceremony was held on Saturday in Kabul.

The statement added that Nogueira has taken charge of the national team after signing a one-year contract.

Previously, Italy’s Vincenzo Alberto Annese served as head coach of the Afghanistan national football team.

Continue Reading

Sport

Afghan futsal player Reza Hosseinpoor joins UAE’s Shabab Al Ahli

Published

5 days ago

on

February 20, 2026

By

Afghan futsal player Reza Hosseinpoor has officially signed with Shabab Al Ahli Club, one of the leading sports clubs in the United Arab Emirates.

Founded in 1958 and based in Dubai, Shabab Al Ahli is well known for its football, futsal, and handball teams, regularly competing at the top levels of UAE and regional competitions. The club has a strong youth program and a reputation for developing local and international talent.

Hosseinpoor, a key player for Afghanistan’s national futsal team, is expected to bring his experience and skill to the club, boosting their performance in domestic and regional tournaments. His transfer is also seen as a milestone for Afghan futsal, offering greater exposure and professional growth for players from the country.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending

Copyright © 2025 Ariana News. All rights reserved!