Richard Pybus appointed as head coach of Afghanistan’s national cricket team
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has appointed Richard Pybus as the new head coach of the Afghanistan national cricket team.
Pybus is set to join the AfghanAtalan squad ahead of their upcoming white-ball series against the Sri Lanka national cricket team in March.
A globally respected cricket leader and performance director, Pybus brings decades of international coaching experience.
He previously served as head coach, director of cricket and head of high performance for the West Indies cricket team from 2013 to 2019. During his tenure, he designed and implemented a high-performance structure that culminated in a historic treble in 2016, when the West
Indies men’s, women’s and U19 teams all claimed ICC World Cup titles in the same calendar year — a first in international cricket.
Pybus also coached the Pakistan national cricket team, guiding them to the final of the 1999 ICC Cricket World Cup, where they finished runners-up to Australia.
He later held a senior leadership role with the Bangladesh national cricket team in 2013.
At domestic level, Pybus has enjoyed notable success in South African cricket, leading teams to nine championship titles — a national record — and earning South African Cricket Coach of the Year honors twice.
He has also contributed to the development of several leading international players, including Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan, South Africa’s Faf du Plessis, and fast bowler Dale Steyn, widely regarded as one of the greatest bowlers in cricket history.
Beyond coaching, Pybus is recognized for his academic work in performance strategy.
In 2022, he earned a Doctorate in Professional Practice from Middlesex University in London for his research on the “Optimal Performance System,” a framework aimed at delivering consistent results across diverse high-performance environments.
He also holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Greenwich and a BA (Hons) degree from the University of Portsmouth.
Pybus is a Level Four CSA-certified coach and holds an executive coaching certificate from the NeuroLeadership Institute, in addition to being a certified performance coach and master-level NLP practitioner.
The Afghanistan Cricket Board welcomed Pybus to his new role and expressed confidence in his ability to lead the national side forward.
José Antonio Nogueira appointed new Afghanistan head football coach
The Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF) announced on Saturday that José Antonio Nogueira of Brazil has officially been appointed as the new head coach of Afghanistan’s national football team.
According to an AFF statement, Nogueira’s introduction ceremony was held on Saturday in Kabul.
The statement added that Nogueira has taken charge of the national team after signing a one-year contract.
Previously, Italy’s Vincenzo Alberto Annese served as head coach of the Afghanistan national football team.
Afghan futsal player Reza Hosseinpoor joins UAE’s Shabab Al Ahli
Afghan futsal player Reza Hosseinpoor has officially signed with Shabab Al Ahli Club, one of the leading sports clubs in the United Arab Emirates.
Founded in 1958 and based in Dubai, Shabab Al Ahli is well known for its football, futsal, and handball teams, regularly competing at the top levels of UAE and regional competitions. The club has a strong youth program and a reputation for developing local and international talent.
Hosseinpoor, a key player for Afghanistan’s national futsal team, is expected to bring his experience and skill to the club, boosting their performance in domestic and regional tournaments. His transfer is also seen as a milestone for Afghan futsal, offering greater exposure and professional growth for players from the country.
Proud Trott bids farewell to Afghanistan, looks ahead to next coaching chapter
After guiding Afghanistan through one of the most successful periods in its cricketing history, Jonathan Trott departs with pride, perspective, and an eye on what comes next.
Afghanistan’s campaign at the T20 World Cup concluded on Thursday despite a commanding 82-run win over Canada in Chennai. Earlier losses to New Zealand men’s cricket team and South Africa men’s cricket team meant they fell short of reaching the Super Eights.
For Trott, the victory marked his final match at the helm, closing a tenure that included Afghanistan’s historic run to the semi-finals at the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup. The former England international leaves behind a period of rapid team growth and landmark results.
“I always feel very fortunate enough to have had a lot of memories as a player but also now as a coach as well,” Trott reflected. “I think even at this ground (in Chennai), beating Pakistan, I think, the first time in the World Cup, 50-over game, beating England, two games in St. Vincent, that’s World Cup stuff.”
Trott also highlighted Afghanistan’s progress in bilateral cricket, including milestone wins over Pakistan, Bangladesh, and South Africa. “So I’m very fortunate enough to have coached some really great players, some really good humans, a good bunch of guys and areas to improve everywhere.”
Looking ahead, Trott believes Afghanistan’s next leap will depend on developing a deeper pool of fast bowlers to complement world-class spinners Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.
“The consistency and development of some more seamers that will aid the spinners and not just be heavily reliant on spinners, develop some seam bowlers so that when the team plays in conditions perhaps like the World Cup in 2027 (in South Africa and Namibia), they’ll be able to handle all different varieties of conditions,” Trott noted.
Despite being tipped as a strong contender for future coaching roles worldwide, the 44-year-old said he first plans to take a short break. “I’ve really enjoyed this and I don’t know what the future holds. Maybe have a couple of days off and see how it goes. I look forward to seeing how the rest of the World Cup goes. Gee, I wish we were still here and able to play in the next round,” Trott said.
Trott also admitted that coaching England remains a personal dream.
He leaves Afghanistan grateful and proud. “I’ve certainly enjoyed the last couple of years here. My tenure here has been ups and downs, but I’ve some great memories.”
