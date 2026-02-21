Sport
José Antonio Nogueira appointed new Afghanistan head football coach
The Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF) announced on Saturday that José Antonio Nogueira of Brazil has officially been appointed as the new head coach of Afghanistan’s national football team.
According to an AFF statement, Nogueira’s introduction ceremony was held on Saturday in Kabul.
The statement added that Nogueira has taken charge of the national team after signing a one-year contract.
Previously, Italy’s Vincenzo Alberto Annese served as head coach of the Afghanistan national football team.
Sport
Afghan futsal player Reza Hosseinpoor joins UAE’s Shabab Al Ahli
Afghan futsal player Reza Hosseinpoor has officially signed with Shabab Al Ahli Club, one of the leading sports clubs in the United Arab Emirates.
Founded in 1958 and based in Dubai, Shabab Al Ahli is well known for its football, futsal, and handball teams, regularly competing at the top levels of UAE and regional competitions. The club has a strong youth program and a reputation for developing local and international talent.
Hosseinpoor, a key player for Afghanistan’s national futsal team, is expected to bring his experience and skill to the club, boosting their performance in domestic and regional tournaments. His transfer is also seen as a milestone for Afghan futsal, offering greater exposure and professional growth for players from the country.
Sport
Proud Trott bids farewell to Afghanistan, looks ahead to next coaching chapter
After guiding Afghanistan through one of the most successful periods in its cricketing history, Jonathan Trott departs with pride, perspective, and an eye on what comes next.
Afghanistan’s campaign at the T20 World Cup concluded on Thursday despite a commanding 82-run win over Canada in Chennai. Earlier losses to New Zealand men’s cricket team and South Africa men’s cricket team meant they fell short of reaching the Super Eights.
For Trott, the victory marked his final match at the helm, closing a tenure that included Afghanistan’s historic run to the semi-finals at the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup. The former England international leaves behind a period of rapid team growth and landmark results.
“I always feel very fortunate enough to have had a lot of memories as a player but also now as a coach as well,” Trott reflected. “I think even at this ground (in Chennai), beating Pakistan, I think, the first time in the World Cup, 50-over game, beating England, two games in St. Vincent, that’s World Cup stuff.”
Trott also highlighted Afghanistan’s progress in bilateral cricket, including milestone wins over Pakistan, Bangladesh, and South Africa. “So I’m very fortunate enough to have coached some really great players, some really good humans, a good bunch of guys and areas to improve everywhere.”
Looking ahead, Trott believes Afghanistan’s next leap will depend on developing a deeper pool of fast bowlers to complement world-class spinners Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.
“The consistency and development of some more seamers that will aid the spinners and not just be heavily reliant on spinners, develop some seam bowlers so that when the team plays in conditions perhaps like the World Cup in 2027 (in South Africa and Namibia), they’ll be able to handle all different varieties of conditions,” Trott noted.
Despite being tipped as a strong contender for future coaching roles worldwide, the 44-year-old said he first plans to take a short break. “I’ve really enjoyed this and I don’t know what the future holds. Maybe have a couple of days off and see how it goes. I look forward to seeing how the rest of the World Cup goes. Gee, I wish we were still here and able to play in the next round,” Trott said.
Trott also admitted that coaching England remains a personal dream.
He leaves Afghanistan grateful and proud. “I’ve certainly enjoyed the last couple of years here. My tenure here has been ups and downs, but I’ve some great memories.”
Sport
Afghanistan end T20 World Cup campaign with convincing win over Canada
In their final match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, Afghanistan national cricket team finished their Group D campaign on a high, defeating Canada national cricket team by 82 runs in Chennai.
Afghanistan’s strong performance, highlighted by a superb unbeaten 95 from Ibrahim Zadran, powered them to a commanding total of 200 for 4 before bowling Canada out well short of the target.
The victory provided a morale-boosting finale to what had otherwise been a frustrating tournament for Afghanistan. Despite registering two wins — including this match and a five-wicket success over the United Arab Emirates earlier in the group stage — Afghanistan were unable to secure enough points or net run-rate to advance to the coveted Super Eight stage.
Afghanistan’s campaign had been hindered by narrow defeats in critical matches against New Zealand and South Africa, with the latter encounter decided in a dramatic double Super Over. Those losses ultimately left the team outside the top two qualification spots in a highly competitive Group D, which saw South Africa and New Zealand progress.
For Afghan fans, the win over Canada offered some consolation and a chance to celebrate the team’s fighting spirit. But it was also a bittersweet moment as the match marked the final outing under head coach Jonathan Trott, who stepped down following the tournament. Trott, a former international player, leaves having helped nurture Afghanistan’s development on the world stage and guide them through several high-profile global events.
While Afghanistan’s World Cup journey ends here, there are positive takeaways — from emerging talent to memorable performances — that will shape the team’s future as they continue striving for greater success in international cricket.
