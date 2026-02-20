Afghan futsal player Reza Hosseinpoor joins UAE’s Shabab Al Ahli

After guiding Afghanistan through one of the most successful periods in its cricketing history, Jonathan Trott departs with pride, perspective, and an eye on what comes next.

Afghanistan’s campaign at the T20 World Cup concluded on Thursday despite a commanding 82-run win over Canada in Chennai. Earlier losses to New Zealand men’s cricket team and South Africa men’s cricket team meant they fell short of reaching the Super Eights.

For Trott, the victory marked his final match at the helm, closing a tenure that included Afghanistan’s historic run to the semi-finals at the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup. The former England international leaves behind a period of rapid team growth and landmark results.

“I always feel very fortunate enough to have had a lot of memories as a player but also now as a coach as well,” Trott reflected. “I think even at this ground (in Chennai), beating Pakistan, I think, the first time in the World Cup, 50-over game, beating England, two games in St. Vincent, that’s World Cup stuff.”

Trott also highlighted Afghanistan’s progress in bilateral cricket, including milestone wins over Pakistan, Bangladesh, and South Africa. “So I’m very fortunate enough to have coached some really great players, some really good humans, a good bunch of guys and areas to improve everywhere.”

Looking ahead, Trott believes Afghanistan’s next leap will depend on developing a deeper pool of fast bowlers to complement world-class spinners Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

“The consistency and development of some more seamers that will aid the spinners and not just be heavily reliant on spinners, develop some seam bowlers so that when the team plays in conditions perhaps like the World Cup in 2027 (in South Africa and Namibia), they’ll be able to handle all different varieties of conditions,” Trott noted.

Despite being tipped as a strong contender for future coaching roles worldwide, the 44-year-old said he first plans to take a short break. “I’ve really enjoyed this and I don’t know what the future holds. Maybe have a couple of days off and see how it goes. I look forward to seeing how the rest of the World Cup goes. Gee, I wish we were still here and able to play in the next round,” Trott said.

Trott also admitted that coaching England remains a personal dream.

He leaves Afghanistan grateful and proud. “I’ve certainly enjoyed the last couple of years here. My tenure here has been ups and downs, but I’ve some great memories.”