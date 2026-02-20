Sport
Proud Trott bids farewell to Afghanistan, looks ahead to next coaching chapter
Looking ahead, Trott believes Afghanistan’s next leap will depend on developing a deeper pool of fast bowlers to complement world-class spinners Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.
After guiding Afghanistan through one of the most successful periods in its cricketing history, Jonathan Trott departs with pride, perspective, and an eye on what comes next.
Afghanistan’s campaign at the T20 World Cup concluded on Thursday despite a commanding 82-run win over Canada in Chennai. Earlier losses to New Zealand men’s cricket team and South Africa men’s cricket team meant they fell short of reaching the Super Eights.
For Trott, the victory marked his final match at the helm, closing a tenure that included Afghanistan’s historic run to the semi-finals at the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup. The former England international leaves behind a period of rapid team growth and landmark results.
“I always feel very fortunate enough to have had a lot of memories as a player but also now as a coach as well,” Trott reflected. “I think even at this ground (in Chennai), beating Pakistan, I think, the first time in the World Cup, 50-over game, beating England, two games in St. Vincent, that’s World Cup stuff.”
Trott also highlighted Afghanistan’s progress in bilateral cricket, including milestone wins over Pakistan, Bangladesh, and South Africa. “So I’m very fortunate enough to have coached some really great players, some really good humans, a good bunch of guys and areas to improve everywhere.”
Looking ahead, Trott believes Afghanistan’s next leap will depend on developing a deeper pool of fast bowlers to complement world-class spinners Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.
“The consistency and development of some more seamers that will aid the spinners and not just be heavily reliant on spinners, develop some seam bowlers so that when the team plays in conditions perhaps like the World Cup in 2027 (in South Africa and Namibia), they’ll be able to handle all different varieties of conditions,” Trott noted.
Despite being tipped as a strong contender for future coaching roles worldwide, the 44-year-old said he first plans to take a short break. “I’ve really enjoyed this and I don’t know what the future holds. Maybe have a couple of days off and see how it goes. I look forward to seeing how the rest of the World Cup goes. Gee, I wish we were still here and able to play in the next round,” Trott said.
Trott also admitted that coaching England remains a personal dream.
He leaves Afghanistan grateful and proud. “I’ve certainly enjoyed the last couple of years here. My tenure here has been ups and downs, but I’ve some great memories.”
Sport
Afghan futsal player Reza Hosseinpoor joins UAE’s Shabab Al Ahli
Afghan futsal player Reza Hosseinpoor has officially signed with Shabab Al Ahli Club, one of the leading sports clubs in the United Arab Emirates.
Founded in 1958 and based in Dubai, Shabab Al Ahli is well known for its football, futsal, and handball teams, regularly competing at the top levels of UAE and regional competitions. The club has a strong youth program and a reputation for developing local and international talent.
Hosseinpoor, a key player for Afghanistan’s national futsal team, is expected to bring his experience and skill to the club, boosting their performance in domestic and regional tournaments. His transfer is also seen as a milestone for Afghan futsal, offering greater exposure and professional growth for players from the country.
Sport
Afghanistan end T20 World Cup campaign with convincing win over Canada
In their final match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, Afghanistan national cricket team finished their Group D campaign on a high, defeating Canada national cricket team by 82 runs in Chennai.
Afghanistan’s strong performance, highlighted by a superb unbeaten 95 from Ibrahim Zadran, powered them to a commanding total of 200 for 4 before bowling Canada out well short of the target.
The victory provided a morale-boosting finale to what had otherwise been a frustrating tournament for Afghanistan. Despite registering two wins — including this match and a five-wicket success over the United Arab Emirates earlier in the group stage — Afghanistan were unable to secure enough points or net run-rate to advance to the coveted Super Eight stage.
Afghanistan’s campaign had been hindered by narrow defeats in critical matches against New Zealand and South Africa, with the latter encounter decided in a dramatic double Super Over. Those losses ultimately left the team outside the top two qualification spots in a highly competitive Group D, which saw South Africa and New Zealand progress.
For Afghan fans, the win over Canada offered some consolation and a chance to celebrate the team’s fighting spirit. But it was also a bittersweet moment as the match marked the final outing under head coach Jonathan Trott, who stepped down following the tournament. Trott, a former international player, leaves having helped nurture Afghanistan’s development on the world stage and guide them through several high-profile global events.
While Afghanistan’s World Cup journey ends here, there are positive takeaways — from emerging talent to memorable performances — that will shape the team’s future as they continue striving for greater success in international cricket.
Sport
Afghan Peaks founder climbs Aconcagua to promote Afghanistan’s mountain potential
The mountain was first climbed in 1960 by a Japanese expedition and remains a major objective for high-altitude mountaineers.
Afghan mountaineer Samuel Sidiqi has successfully summited Mount Aconcagua (6,962 meters), the highest peak in the Americas and one of the famed Seven Summits, as part of his mission to promote mountain sports and outdoor development in Afghanistan.
Sidiqi reached the summit on February 14, 2026, marking another milestone for Afghan mountaineering. His latest achievement builds on his 2023 ascent of Mount Everest, when he became the first Afghan national to stand atop the world’s highest mountain.
The Aconcagua expedition was supported logistically by Grajales Expeditions, one of the longest-operating guiding companies on the mountain. Founded by mountaineering pioneer Fernando Grajales, the company has spent more than five decades assisting climbers with expedition infrastructure and operational expertise.
For Sidiqi, the climb is part of a broader vision tied to his work as founder of Afghan Peaks, a U.S.-registered 501(c)(3) charity focused on building mountain skills among Afghans and promoting environmental stewardship. The organization supports initiatives in skiing, mountaineering, avalanche awareness, and outdoor education, particularly in Afghanistan’s central highlands.
Much of Afghan Peaks’ work is concentrated in the Bamiyan region, where community-based ski programs and youth training initiatives have been expanding. The group aims to foster a sustainable mountain economy by equipping local communities with the skills needed for safe engagement with their environment, while also highlighting Afghanistan’s potential for adventure tourism.
Sidiqi says his international climbs are designed not only as personal challenges but also as a platform to inspire Afghan youth and draw global attention to the country’s natural landscape.
“Each climb is an opportunity to show Afghan boys and girls that there are no limits to what they can achieve. The mountains teach patience, responsibility, and teamwork—values that matter both on and off the mountain,” he said.
Aconcagua is known for its high altitude, unpredictable weather, and physical demands. By reaching its summit, Sidiqi continues to strengthen his role as an advocate for mountaineering, youth development, and mountain safety in Afghanistan.
Afghan Peaks says it will continue working with local and international partners to advance mountain sport development, avalanche education, and environmental preservation initiatives across the country.
Afghanistan’s potential
Afghanistan possesses vast untapped potential for mountaineering, thanks to its dramatic and diverse mountain landscapes.
The country is home to sections of the Hindu Kush, the Pamir Mountains, and the Koh-i-Baba range, offering peaks that rival some of the world’s most celebrated climbing destinations.
With elevations exceeding 7,000 meters, glaciers, high-altitude valleys, and remote alpine terrain, Afghanistan presents significant opportunities for expedition climbing, trekking, ski mountaineering, and alpine training.
Beyond elite mountaineering, the country’s mountains hold promise for grassroots outdoor development, which is exactly what Afghan Peaks also focuses on.
From an economic perspective, mountaineering and adventure tourism could become part of a long-term strategy for sustainable development.
Carefully managed eco-tourism, guided expeditions, and local mountain services would create jobs while encouraging environmental stewardship.
With the right investment in safety standards, training, and infrastructure, Afghanistan’s peaks could one day attract international climbers seeking new and less-crowded challenges.
Afghanistan’s highest peak is Noshaq, which rises to 7,492 meters (24,580 feet) above sea level.
Noshaq is located in the eastern part of the country in the Hindu Kush mountain range, close to Pakistan. It is the second-highest peak in the Hindu Kush and is known for its challenging climbing conditions, extreme altitude, and remote setting.
The mountain was first climbed in 1960 by a Japanese expedition and remains a major objective for high-altitude mountaineers.
Afghan futsal player Reza Hosseinpoor joins UAE’s Shabab Al Ahli
Indian customs seize Chinese walnuts falsely declared as Afghan
Pakistan’s Punjab to send home 20 more Afghans in repatriation drive
UN Afghanistan coordinator holds farewell meeting with FM Muttaqi
Proud Trott bids farewell to Afghanistan, looks ahead to next coaching chapter
Afghan traders sign deal to import pharmaceuticals from Bangladesh
AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026: Day One Review
AFC Futsal Asian Cup: Afghanistan to face Iran in crucial Group D clash
IEA releases three Pakistani soldiers to mark Ramadan
Afghanistan shine on Day Two of AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026
Tahawol: Possibility of US military conflict with Iran reviewed
Saar: Pakistan’s ongoing threats against Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Release of three Pakistani prisoners by IEA discussed
Saar: Moves toward unified policy on Afghanistan
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s role in regional connectivity and trade
Trending
-
Latest News3 days ago
IEA releases three Pakistani soldiers to mark Ramadan
-
Latest News2 days ago
Afghanistan’s Chief of Armed Forces underscores readiness and equipment for national defense
-
Latest News3 days ago
Grateful to Afghans and Ulama for obeying the Islamic Emirate, says Hibatullah Akhundzada
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan’s defense ministry unveils new military uniforms for armed forces
-
Latest News5 days ago
Tajikistan: Recent attacks from Afghanistan aimed at damaging our relations with China
-
Business5 days ago
Iran–China rail link via Afghanistan proposed to cut transit time
-
Latest News5 days ago
Iran would prevail in potential conflict with the United States, says IEA spokesman
-
Latest News24 hours ago
Afghanistan welcomes investment and technology partnerships with India